7 brilliant ideas to a warm and welcoming living room

Living rooms can almost be likened to the heart of the house. It’s the space we walk in, relax, welcome guests and entertain. No one wants to enter a living room which has stark white walls, no furnishings and no knick knacks that add to the charm of the room—even if they like a minimalistic design style. Most of us try to make the most of our living rooms by adding our own personal touch to it and making it warm and welcoming. After all, a living room plays a huge role in making a guest feel welcome into the house. A warm and cozy living room goes a long way in making the guests feel welcome and relaxed.

With the sky being the limit for decorating your living room, the choice does get a little difficult. However, worry not. If you are a proud home owner who is looking for ways to renovate your living room interiors, read on to know more about the latest trends and tricks to create a welcoming living room which will not necessary burn a hole in your pocket. From contemporary to minimalist to traditional to funky; we will discuss all and help you transform your living room and earn the envy of your friends and family.