7 brilliant ideas to a warm and welcoming living room

Living rooms can almost be likened to the heart of the house. It’s the space we walk in, relax, welcome guests and entertain. No one wants to enter a living room which has stark white walls, no furnishings and no knick knacks that add to the charm of the room—even if they like a minimalistic design style. Most of us try to make the most of our living rooms by adding our own personal touch to it and making it warm and welcoming. After all, a living room plays a huge role in making a guest feel welcome into the house. A warm and cozy living room goes a long way in making the guests feel welcome and relaxed.
With the sky being the limit for decorating your living room, the choice does get a little difficult. However, worry not. If you are a proud home owner who is looking for ways to renovate your living room interiors, read on to know more about the latest trends and tricks to create a welcoming living room which will not necessary burn a hole in your pocket. From contemporary to minimalist to traditional to funky; we will discuss all and help you transform your living room and earn the envy of your friends and family.
Whoever said that neutral colors in a home were boring has probably never read about Jalsa, the superstar Amitabh Bacchan’s house, which is mostly done in neutral colors like brown, beige and mustard. Having the ability to go with almost anything; neutral colors such as white, black, brown, cream, grey, and other earthy tones go a long way in creating a warm and welcoming living room. The darker the colours in a room, the smaller it looks. So go neutral and make your living room appear larger. However, one tip we would give out here is to avoid going all neutral. Rather, make it the base and then play with other aspects of your living room so as to keep the contrast alive and avoid being boring.
The tip which we discuss here comes for free. Yes, you read it right. You do not have to shell out a single rupee while trying to make your living room more welcoming if you plan to incorporate this idea. Have you ever felt claustrophobic while entering into a room which has no windows? For some of us, it suddenly brings back the memory of the day we entered our dimly-lit hostel room. And the only thing we had to do to feel more comfortable was to throw open the window.
Apart from the numerous health benefits that natural light have; it is also proven to have a calm, soothing effect on us humans. Hence, most interior decorators on a tight budget resort to this trick as their Holy Grail. So, throw open your windows and see the light add an instant touch of warmth to your living room. In case, you are unable to open that window, do the next best thing – draw apart those curtains and blinds which restrict light and make your living room look bigger.
This is a no-brainer and is used by virtually everyone in their home. Apart from being used for privacy, you can employ them to create a classy and elegant living room. Available in a variety of fabrics such as silks, cotton or linen and in innumerable prints and patterns; you can have a ball when finding the perfect curtain for your living room. Whether you opt for a single pattern or want to go bold and mix and match; there is no set rule when it comes to curtains and hence gives you the perfect platform to let your creativity and personality show up through these draperies.
Seating is of foremost importance in any living room. Nothing disturbs the look of living room more than an uncomfortable ugly-looking sofa. So make sure your sofa is a sassy looking one and comfortable. The market is filled with different designs of sofa sets to choose from. Whether you plan to visit some high-end luxury furniture store or decide on visiting your local furniture market, choose one which suits your personality and is high on the comfort and design factor. Also make sure it goes with the style of your living room. Rich shades of reds and browns always add a touch of warmth to the space.
Who would want to enter a living room which is an exact replica of the house next door? Personalise your living room and see the difference it creates. From arranging furniture against the norm to placing knick knacks sourced from different corners of India to flaunt your taste to displaying a collage of your favorite pictures; there are again no set rules here. Take the liberty and make your living room as personal as you wish it to be. The living room in the picture, designed by Mercella Loeb, makes maximum usage of different photo frames to add a chic and warm look!
Big budget or small, a chandelier occupying the centre of a living room is a must. Known for giving a very royal look to your room, avoid opting for chandeliers which are too big for the room and thus overpower other aspects of the room. Neither should it be so small that it becomes inconsequential. A rule of the thumb is to consider the height of the room where it’ll be used, the size and shape of the centre table over which it would hang and the general size of the room.
Apart from natural lighting, artificial lighting goes on to play a huge role in making a room look warm and welcoming. Table lamps, floor lamps, Incandescent light, bright LED strip to focus on something on are just some of clever uses of lighting to make your living room make more welcoming. You can also choose from wall mounted light fixtures, pendant lighting, recess lighting and track lighting to create the desired effects.
So scour the lanes of your favorite city markets and use our ideas to make your living room space chic and comfortable.