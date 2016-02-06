A royal home full of surprise

Alibag architects Studio A have created a breathtaking project, The Hills. It is modern and extremely luxurious. However, the décor inside is mitigated by blending natural tones with contemporary designs to provide harmony and a scenic resort like atmosphere outside. It is extremely spacious inside, reminiscent of vast darbars of erstwhile royalty with lighting creating just that perfect ambience in a no-expense-spared effort. The Hills are for people who value finer things in life and who will not settle for anything less than the best. It is for people with style and substance. Let's walk through this royal abode and get inspired!
This living room of the villa in the Hills is sumptuously large, more than sufficient for a large number of people to sit in absolute comfort on the plush sofas and enjoy cosy moments together. It would be just like any large hall were it not for the furniture in pleasing dark shades of midnight blue offset by the glass topped coffee tables. Lighting is everything here. Natural light casts a pleasing glow throughout the large interior, reinforced by the use of a chandelier and a spread of down lighters. In a word, the effect is just magnificent without being overbearing.
Unlike other bedrooms where the bed might occupy a corner, this grand bed sits right in the middle with ample space to walk all around and a full width and length wall shelf serving as the backdrop. Vitreous mirror tiles on the floor create a spotlessly clean look, elaborated in the spare lines of the wall cupboards and shelves.
The royal style sofas set against muted walls and vitreous mirror tiles reflecting lights from the magnificent chandeliers above bring back memories of the royal era when even the foyer and waiting hall received due attention. From here, one can glimpse the interiors and imagine how royal and classic the living room might be.
The use of plushly upholstered deep sofas and chairs sets the tone for spending lovely moments in the company of friends or just relaxing. A full length curtained glass on one one side lets in plenty of light. Draw in the full length curtains and the atmosphere changes to a more intimate scene. The highlight is a large painting to add colour and create a mood in the room that can be an extremely private space or an extension of the magnificent exterior.
Interiors can be as royal as you can make them but, what sets the house apart is that these interiors lead out to an equally royal exterior, a wide patio looking out onto a magnificent swimming pool flanked by a canopied open cabin where you can enjoy drinks and dinner. If you feel like just relaxing, there is a large outdoor umbrella and full length recliners. If you live life, live it king style.
The Hills is a grand concept from Studio A, created for people who wish to stand out and have their own exclusively enchanting biosphere in total privacy.