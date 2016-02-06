A royal home full of surprise

Interiors can be as royal as you can make them but, what sets the house apart is that these interiors lead out to an equally royal exterior, a wide patio looking out onto a magnificent swimming pool flanked by a canopied open cabin where you can enjoy drinks and dinner. If you feel like just relaxing, there is a large outdoor umbrella and full length recliners. If you live life, live it king style.

The Hills is a grand concept from Studio A, created for people who wish to stand out and have their own exclusively enchanting biosphere in total privacy. Here's yet another architecture ideabook that you wouldn't want to miss : A simple home with an extraordinary charm.