6 colour schemes for house exteriors

Choosing the right colour scheme for your house exteriors is one of the most important decisions you'll have to make when it comes to building a new home or renovating an existing one. The color of the house exteriors has a major impact on the overall appearance and image of the whole house, so take your time when choosing the colour schemes for house exteriors.
In this ideabook you will see that different colour schemes and combinations express certain styles, while also emphasizing the architectural designs of different types of houses. Let's browse through some of these color schemes for house exteriors and see if anything tickles your fancy.
Many people often choose to paint their house exteriors white because it's a neutral colour that gives your house a fresh, bright look, as good as new. However, because white is such a popular colour for house exteriors, there is a very low chance of your house standing out.
This house manages to stand out even though it's white because it took the white colour scheme to the next level. The white color scheme is applied to the entire exterior of the house including the roof and even the rocks in the garden, resulting in a contemporary look. Rarely do you see an entire house covered in white, so it's easy for this house to make a bold statement by being covered in a white blanket. Other than looking elegant and modern, the white roof also serves the purpose of helping to cool down the house naturally by reflecting sunlight.
This house follows an earthy colour scheme which fits well with its wooden framed windows and its terracotta coloured roof. The yellowish color makes the house stand out a bit, but not too much, perfect for a humble earthy abode.
If you're looking for a neutral colour other than white, this colour could be one option. The advantage about this colour is that you'll probably have to repaint less often as the dirt doesn't show up as obviously as it would on white walls.
If you like rich, warm colours, then painting your house this ruby red colour may not be such a bad idea. Since there aren't so many red houses around, be prepared to stand out from your neighbors.
The red riding hood house exudes a warm, welcoming feeling that seems to seduce you to go inside the house.
This house is designed by Desarrollos Proyecta, architects based in Argentina.
It is not always necessary to paint the whole house exterior sometimes. Some parts of the house's exteriors may need a paint job, while other parts still look well maintained.
In this house, we can see that the architectural design of the building makes some parts of the wall stand out by creating a 3D effect. The walls that stand out are painted a bright orange color to highlight this architectural detail and accentuate the uniqueness of the house further.
For more inspiration, browse through some Asian style house exteriors.
Whether it's fifty shades of grey or just one shade of grey, a grey colour scheme can give your house the sophistication you want it to have. Let's see how this dark grey colour scheme makes this house pop out in style.
Opting for a dark colour scheme can be a good idea if your house has large windows and glass sliding doors because then it won't look all that gloomy and dark, rather there will be a striking and complimentary contrast. A dark coloured house can help to highlight and frame windows and doors.
A house with architectural designs like this can easily pull off these vibrant magenta and orange colours because the walls are somewhat divided, providing space for a discontinuation in colour.
Bright, cheerful colours like magenta and orange give this house a Mexican flair and a happy-go-lucky vibe that is sure to bring happiness and color to the whole neighborhood.
For more ideas about house exteriors, have a look at elegant and interesting exteriors.