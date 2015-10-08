6 colour schemes for house exteriors

Choosing the right colour scheme for your house exteriors is one of the most important decisions you'll have to make when it comes to building a new home or renovating an existing one. The color of the house exteriors has a major impact on the overall appearance and image of the whole house, so take your time when choosing the colour schemes for house exteriors.

In this ideabook you will see that different colour schemes and combinations express certain styles, while also emphasizing the architectural designs of different types of houses. Let's browse through some of these color schemes for house exteriors and see if anything tickles your fancy.