This 3bhk Gurgaon apartment is super stylish and comfy

A house doesn’t become a home unless it has life, personality and charm. And the interior designers and decorators at Mad Design were well aware of it when they furnished and decked this 3bhk flat in Gurgaon. Fitted with a fashionable mix of modern and vintage furniture, this residence is a very unique and inviting one. Stylish wooden elements add warmth to the interiors along with soft lighting. The decor and design in most rooms is a mix of Scandinavian and eclectic, with pops of bright colours randomly appearing in a sober environment. Trendy storage ideas, chic lights and a refreshing terrace make living in this apartment a dream come true.
A large wooden door, soft beige walls and a very stylish storage unit on the left makes the entryway cosy and welcoming. A beautifully filigreed wooden panel maintains the privacy of the living space.
An L-shaped sky blue sofa with colourful cushions strewed on it is the focal point of this eclectic living room. The floral printed armchair, the ultramodern wooden coffee table and the very quirky wall shelf complete the look here. Don’t miss the fashionable chandelier.
The glossy black TV unit is very modern and extends to become a glamorous wine cellar as well. But note how stones line the wall with the wooden shelves to create a rustic look that contrasts the modern TV unit beautifully.
Smooth white walls, a charming wooden sofa, soft curtains and a minimalist desk make the study room calm and productive. The temple has been intelligently accommodated in a corner.
This Scandinavian style kitchen makes the most of soothing cream hues, glossy cabinets and charming tiles to make the culinary journey an exciting one. A hint of wood on the overhead cabinets provides contrast, while hooks and racks for dishes and ladles keep the countertop neat. The lighting is smart and efficient.
From this vantage point, the charming breakfast counter of the kitchen is visible. The wooden countertop and the stylish pendant lights make for a very pretty picture.
Soothing whites and greys dominate this spacious bedroom for a soothing and peaceful vibe, while the stunning wall panel behind the bed steals the show with its texture and lighting. Chic reading lights, vibrant cushions and a colourful bench at the foot of the bed make for a unique look here.
A very neat TV unit and a simple closet make for a minimal yet classy look on this side of the bedroom.
Lined with treated wood, this spacious terrace is airy, cosy and very refreshing. A couple of soft cushions add to the comfort factor.
Bunk beds, a beautiful colour palette of pinks and blues, and a fun tent in the corner make this room ideal for kids. The steps of the bunk beds, the shelf under the top bed and the drawer underneath the lower bed are creative storage hacks.
The pink wallpaper printed with hearts and the cool study station in pink and blue make this nook ideal for studying, dreaming and feeling special!
