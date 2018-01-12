A cosy and contemporary residence in Dwarka

Trendy designs, fashionable furniture and sober, cosy colours can make a house a home, without much effort. And this is what the interior designers and decorators at Mad Design have done to make this Dwarka residence an inviting and impressive affair. Different shades of neutrals like grey and cream have been combined with warm wooden elements for a classy and very modern look. Space has been utilised intelligently and the storage solutions are very chic and space-saving in nature. Creative wall decor and subdued lighting add to the magic and charm of this property.
A very fashionable sofa, a couple of ottomans and creative wall decor make the den a very inviting space. Like the living room, this space is dominated by soft neutrals for a spacious and soothing vibe. A massive mirror behind the sofa adds to the expansive feel.
This eclectic living room boasts of geometrically inspired wall panels, trendy sofas with curved contours, elegant lamps and soft lighting. Folding glass doors separate it from the media room and den with panache.
From this angle, the stylish chairs with curvy backs in the living room become apparent. The unique wall decor with bamboo sticks on the right enhances the eclectic feel as well.
A very creatively designed inbuilt bookshelf steals the show here. With its curved lines, it complements the stylish chairs nicely. The tall silver finish planters make for a glamorous look.
We love how the entertainment unit has been accommodated with a smooth wooden closet in the den. The corner near the window has been effectively utilised with a bench for reading sessions.
Classy white chairs and a fashionable chandelier hanging above the wooden table make this ultramodern dining room luxurious. The open kitchen is done up in white, wood and grey and looks very practical.
Pops of black lend much boldness and contrast to this otherwise soothing and neutral bedroom. The textured wall panelling, the wooden surfaces and the beautiful window seat all come together to make the ambiance luxurious and cosy.
The wooden closet in this bedroom boasts of smooth finishing and is a very sleek affair. The slim steel handles and the compartmentalisation of the structure make it a very modern piece.
With vibrant artworks on the wall and tan-coloured beds, this bedroom looks warm and lively. The soft indirect lighting makes the mood romantic and peaceful.
Sleek wooden shelves on the wall and a neat entertainment unit on the side make this study station practical as well as visually arresting. The warm brown wallpaper and the strips of light embedded under shelves add to the attraction.
Read another story - Simple, modern and stylish: the perfect home in Hyderabad