Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 floor designs for your home exteriors

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Contemporary Cottage Garden, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

The place outside your home is an area that needs careful attention. It can be the area in the lawn or the small garden space, which does not look very impressive. The space might also be used as a games area for the kids or you can place some nice furniture in the area. Having a simple cement floor is a great idea. But the place looks all the more better with little design. Adding designs and finishing it well will add more interest to the outdoor floor. In fact, various kinds of materials can be combined for making the floor.

Mentioned below are 20 amazing outdoor floor designs, which you can surely try in your home:

1. The artificial turf with wood and stone

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Flowerpot,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Grass,Window,Flooring,Floor,Building
Studio Earthbox

Penthouse Terrace makeover

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

The outdoor floor can have the combination of these three elements perfectly – stone, wood and artificial turf. The artificial turf looks like a spread of lush green grass. Wooden trails are placed on the green turf and the spaces in between are filled with small stones. No high quality maintenance is needed for this kind of floor setting for the outdoors.

2. Use of cured brick

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño
MAAD arquitectura y diseño

This is an open terrace. The cured brick floor in dark shade looks amazing and has an interesting texture. The seams in the bricks are barely distinguishable. The floor has a modern texture and appearance. The furniture placed on the roof is just perfect and highly in sync with the settings of the place. The colourful cushions add colour to the white furniture.

3. The anti-slip floor

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

The special texture of the floor is highly anti-slip. This kind of floor is highly suitable for home outdoors as there are negligible chances of skidding even when it rains.

4. Clay floor with rustic appeal and appearance

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Artigas Arquitectos

Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos
Artigas Arquitectos

The entire setting of the house comes with arched designs and has colonial air. To keep in sync with the structure and the construction, the floors have been done likewise. The baked clay floor in the house exteriors is made in square design and has a completely rustic appeal.

5. Use of two kinds of stones

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

Check out this amazing outdoor floor design. Stones in two different shades are used on the floor in contrasting colours and this gives the design a unique appeal.

6. Combination of wood and stone

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Rousseau Arquitectos

Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos
Rousseau Arquitectos

This outdoor area looks sophisticated and smart at the same time. Small stones are spread all over the patio and a wooden path is created on the stones. There are two advantages of this outdoor floor design – first there are no chances of weeds developing in the soil and second there is option of good drainage as well with this setting.


7. The wooden deck

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Check out this terrace area with the pergola setting. The wooden deck on the terrace creates special flooring. The exterior floor of the terrace is at ground level and the wooden deck is few centimetres above this floor. The wood used for the flooring is specially treated before using it on the floor. These floors have to be maintained well and that the floor lasts long and looks as good as new.

8. Joined concrete sheets

開閉の家, STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所） Tropical style houses
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）
STaD（株式会社鈴木貴博建築設計事務所）

These concrete sheets are specifically made for outdoor floors. They are made in a way so that they can be cut and be molded into walls which are built. They are manufactured in module form with pre-established size. The design of the floor is taken into consideration for this setup to work well.

9. The long parquet corridor

MIRAKI Art school & Workshop, ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์ ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์ Rustic style windows & doors Wood Wood effect
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์

ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์
ห้างหุ้นส่วนจำกัด พอสซิเบิล ดีไซน์

This outdoor corridor looks simple and stylish. Wood is used in long slats. The best thing about the whole setting is that the colour of the slats matches with designs of some parts of the house. the natural colour makes the place looks spacious and stylish.

10. Use of boards

Barcelona-Meridiana, Simbiosi Estudi Simbiosi Estudi Modern garden
Simbiosi Estudi

Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi
Simbiosi Estudi

See the floor material and you will be amazed with the use of boards that have been designed specifically for the home exteriors. This arrangement not only looks excellent, but also guarantees durability.

11. Stone laja

Old wine factory and farm, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

This terrace looks lovely. The comfortable furniture adds to the appeal of the place. Another interesting thing is the floor which is made of flagstone. This stone has a different kind of tone and texture. The colour and shade of the stones change from time to time.

12. The grey colour

Bar in the Caves of Porto Cristo, A2arquitectos A2arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A2arquitectos

Bar in the Caves of Porto Cristo

A2arquitectos
A2arquitectos
A2arquitectos

The terrace looks fascinating. When the furniture and the colour of the pool water want to be highlighted, try installing this kind of natural stone in grey colour for the best effects and results.

13. Combination of concrete and stone

Le beton imprime, Beton Decoratif Beton Decoratif Classic airports Event venues
Beton Decoratif

Beton Decoratif
Beton Decoratif
Beton Decoratif

This floor has a unique texture. Stones are embedded inconcrete in a way that they form regular pieces in same size. The direction of the setting is unidirectional. And this gives balance to the design and the outdoor floor.

14. Use of more and more stone

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Country style garden
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

This particular floor has a definite drawing pattern. The dimensions of the stones which are used in making the floor match with the drawing on the floor. Obviously the size and form of the stones are different. The placement of the stones is purely orthodox work.

15. Floor in ceramic

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace Bricks White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Ceramic is widely used in outdoor areas in many houses. Just ensure that the ceramic tiles are anti-slippery in nature so that there are no chances of accidents taking place.

16. Beautiful design on the floor

homify Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

The first look on this outdoor floor makes one think that a rug is placed on the floor. The ceramic pieces which are used on the floor have different kinds of designs and patterns drawn on them. The work is done meticulously so that the attention is not drifted from the design.

17. The stylish brick path

Remodelación [RM-09], [GM+] Arquitectos [GM+] Arquitectos Rustic style garden Bricks Multicolored
[GM+] Arquitectos

[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos
[GM+] Arquitectos

When it comes to the flooring of the patio, this arrangement looks just fine. The bricks have been locked in an innovative and stylish manner for making a new path in the patio. Great length can be covered with this style. Just one thing has to be considered that the design should be done in such a manner and in solid materials so that stability is not lost when one steps on the path.

18. Cut stone and concrete slabs in different sizes

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Concrete tiles in varying sizes have been placed on the floor. Gravel style chopped stone is used in other parts of the floor where the furniture is not placed. This setting helps in draining rainwater more effectively.

19. Paving stones

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

A part of the path in this image has cobblestones. However, the central area is round and flat and done in solid concrete. In this space, various kinds of interesting activities can be carried out.

20. The wooden floor which looks so different and unique

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

This wooden floor all around the garden area is not something, which can be commonly seen. Meticulous planning has gone into making this floor design. Proportions of the material have to be calculated, angles have to be measured and then a drawing is created of the whole plan. The wood is also cut sharply at the end, which is next to the lawn.

These designs are amazing and easy to install too. Try them right away!

8 picturess of staircases- before and after renovation
Which of these floor designs inspired you? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks