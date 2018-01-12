20 floor designs for your home exteriors

The place outside your home is an area that needs careful attention. It can be the area in the lawn or the small garden space, which does not look very impressive. The space might also be used as a games area for the kids or you can place some nice furniture in the area. Having a simple cement floor is a great idea. But the place looks all the more better with little design. Adding designs and finishing it well will add more interest to the outdoor floor. In fact, various kinds of materials can be combined for making the floor.

Mentioned below are 20 amazing outdoor floor designs, which you can surely try in your home: