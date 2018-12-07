Your browser is out-of-date.

6 images of 10x10 bedrooms you need to see

Gargee Kashyap homify Gargee Kashyap homify
Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Are you looking for inspiration on how you can decorate a 10x10 bedroom? Prepare yourself to be overwhelmed with these fantastic ideas- right from contemporary bedroom designs, to modern bedroom designs. A bedroom is the relaxation haven where the mind and body are at ease. One can finally dissociate from the work life and rejuvenate in a bedroom. So, the decor plays an important part and relaxes the mind and body. Some of the most beautiful ideas of 10x10 bedrooms are discussed here.

1. A great combination of colors for the bedroom

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Syncing the various elements is the key to creating an awe inspiring bedroom. This one combines the perfect colors, decor and elements. Bright colors are symbolic of vibrancy which is much needed in the bedroom. With an orange hued wall, lamps of the same shade and pillow covers to finish off, this is the perfect bedroom indeed.

2. Artistic work for the bedroom

HCH, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Classic style bedroom
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

Beaver brown is a unique shade to have in the bedroom. It has a sober, soothing effect that not many shades can replicate. With contrasting bed covers and pillow cases you can go for a gentle, comfortable vibe that will make for the ideal retreat at the end of the day.

3. The beauty of pastels in the bedroom

Apartamento Parque Butantã - 50m², Raphael Civille Arquitetura Raphael Civille Arquitetura Minimalist bedroom
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura
Raphael Civille Arquitetura

Why go for a single hued headboard when you can play with multiple ones as does this beautiful bedroom. Rather than a single headboard, there are multiple ones made use of which add a unique dynamic to the area. You can opt for colorful sheets and covers for a better effect.

4. Compact designs for the bedroom

casa dei colori, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Eclectic style bedroom
studio ferlazzo natoli

studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli
studio ferlazzo natoli

Less really is more as this next bedroom demonstrates. It takes on a simple outlook and turns it into a comfy little haven to retract into. A central lamp shade adds life to the area. A simple shelf rests above the headboard which can be used as a library if you like.

Look here for the possibilities of bed designs for your bedroom!

5. A modern and elegant themed bedroom

Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

How about this take on words, numbers and everything in between! A unique wallpaper with blinds awaits your presence. The bed is assisted by two low lying shelves which can very well be used as a night stand upon which you can place lamps or showpieces.

6. A giant headboard for the bedroom

a classique bedroom ZERO9 Classic style bedroom
ZERO9

a classique bedroom

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

How about a larger than life headboard such as this one? You can have paintings hung up or art work or simply leave it as is! When teamed up with mustard colored sheets and covers it has winner written all over!

Small yet sophisticated small bedroom ideas right here!

Luxurious home in the heart of Mumbai
Let us know your thoughts!


