A beautiful Pune home full of warmth and style

Wooden elements go a long way in making a home warm and cosy. And this is what the architects at Finch Architects remembered while making this modern Pune residence functional and beautiful. Stylish wooden furniture, smart layouts and warm colours make this home all you need to live happily. The decor is minimal and the lighting is optimal. Space-saving and modern storage hacks further enhance the appeal of this property.

Colourful foyer

A vivid yellow wall and a classy wooden shoe cabinet make this foyer lively and full of warmth. The sunny yellow vase with fresh flowers adds to the charm.

Stylish living room

Neat wooden sofas and plush upholstery make for cosy seating in this modern living space. The furniture beautifully contrasts the smooth white walls and glossy floor here.

Open layout

We love how the living zone merges with the dining space seamlessly, making for an open, airy and bright ambiance. Wooden furniture in both these areas ensures the continuity of that warm and cosy feel.

Classy seating

The wooden sofas in the living space come with soft beige seats and backrests, while the plump cushions are gorgeously patterned. Note the wide handrest of the sofa with an inbuilt square for keeping a glass or an ashtray.

Chic coffee table

Wooden and white volumes combine uniquely to make this coffee table a conversation starter. Its layered look makes for an interesting focal point.


Fashionable TV unit

Rendered in dark wood, the sleek and stylish TV unit is very practical as well. The wooden panel on the wall is eye—catching, while the light wooden inbuilt closet is a space-friendly addition. The white cabinet under the TV unit is very chic too.

Elegant way to dine

Dark wooden furniture in this modern dining space assures cosy and beautiful mealtimes. The chairs with their slatted backs can accommodate the entire family easily. An inbuilt rectangle in the table’s top holds white pebbles for a unique touch.

A different view

From this vantage point, you can see how the counter next to the dining table features a cabinet with glass doors. It can be effectively used to store regular crockery and cutlery.

Read another story - A modern and minimalist home in Hyderabad

A classic and simple home in Hyderabad
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


