A modern, spacious and beautiful home in New Delhi

The residence for a big family should ideally be spacious, stylishly lit, trendily furnished and tastefully decorated. It should be both functional as well as cosy. And this home rendered by the interior designers and decorators at Mad Design is exactly that! Equipped with elegant furniture, soothing colours, attractive lighting and smart distribution of spaces, this residence will inspire you in more ways than one. Multiple living areas, a very stylish open kitchen, soothing bedrooms and a large refreshing terrace make this property one of a kind. You will also come across a very convenient laundry room, space-saving storage solutions and cosy textiles that make everyday life a dream!
A wooden shelf that also acts as a partition keeps the dining space separate from this living zone. It has been artfully used to display pretty vases and it also allows light and air to pass through easily.
This modern living room is dominated by white for a peaceful and bright look, while the Buddha painting on the feature wall lends a serene effect. Cosy sofas, soft lighting, and a cutting-edge coffee table complete the look.
Different shades of grey make this seating area very classy and full of personality. The floral artworks, the L-shaped sofa and the subdued lighting make for a mysterious ambiance.
Beautifully textured wall panelling, generous use of white and brass pendant lamps make the temple a stunning and calm space for prayers.
Rendered in soft neutrals and with neat lines, this trendy kitchen is both functional and visually appealing. Smooth cabinets, modern appliances, stylish lighting, convenient wall racks and a chic breakfast counter make this kitchen a stunner.
The dark wooden and cream palette of the laundry room makes it a cosy and fresh space for washing clothes, drying them and organising the same. Multiple cabinets and shelves paired with ample lighting and charming wicker baskets make this room attractive.
Lavish amounts of cream and stylish furniture make this bedroom a very relaxing and peaceful sanctuary. The mellow lighting and pretty artworks help too.
A luxurious vintage style bed and bright blue and yellow chairs make this spacious bedroom both classy and retro. Soft lighting and a fashionable closet add to the appeal.
A neat wooden wardrobe and simple yet classic furniture make this minimalistic bedroom very inviting. The soothing lighting and sober hues make for a peaceful getaway.
The kids in this home share a modern and stylishly lit bedroom with smart twin beds, sleek wall-mounted shelves and football inspired decor. The grey and blue colour palette is restful and chic.
Large and intelligently designed, the wooden study station adds loads of warmth to this bedroom and holds books, stationery etc. with ease.
Warm wooden flooring, transparent glass balustrades and elegant planters with colourful flowers are the highlights of this large and airy terrace. Trendy furniture and a fun swing allow you to relax here and chat cosily with loved ones.
