Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​9 terrible bathroom design ideas

yudith prawitasari—homify yudith prawitasari—homify
Baño de vivienda unifamiliar, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Everyone has a vision of what they want their bathrooms to look like, but it shouldn't always be about the visuals. If you're planning a bathroom renovation, your first step should involve going back to the basics of avoiding certain design mistakes that could cost you gravely. If you're constructing a bathroom from scratch, then these design mistakes are best left avoided. There are a number of ways in which you can go wrong while building or decorating. Listed below are ideas that you need to avoid when designing bathrooms.

1. Positioning of the sink in the bathroom

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern bathroom
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

The positioning of the sink in the bathroom is important and must be one of the first elements to be considered when designing the bathroom. Placing it in a corner limits you each time you use it as your elbows are constantly met by the wall.

2. The placement of the tub in the bathroom

Bathroom Design homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Bathroom Design

homify
homify
homify

This bathroom goes wrong in just one area which turns out to be quite the deal breaker. It places the tub right by the entrance of the bathroom. This can cause a number of untoward accidents, one of which is definitely a couple of stubbed toes!

3. Making use of a wrong sized mirror in the bathroom

Im denkmalgeschützten Vierkanthof trifft Tradition auf Moderne, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomMirrors
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

The placement of the mirror is just as important as any other element in the bathroom. The mirror in this bathroom has been placed without proper measurement. As a result, seeing a complete reflection of oneself would involve a lot of crouching and bending.

Small bathroom designs for every home are right here on homify.

4. Misfit bathroom fittings

Nuevo lavabo Kaliya diseñado por Vicent Clausell para la firma Sanycces., Clausell Studio Clausell Studio BathroomSinks
Clausell Studio

Clausell Studio
Clausell Studio
Clausell Studio

Minimalist designs do not allow for a great deal of fittings in the bathroom which puts the choice of them in the spotlight. Picking aesthetics over functionality can cause you a grave deal of inconvenience as you might not be able to store your bathroom necessities right where you need them.

5. Not enough natural lighting in the bathroom

Encuentro, Estudio Moron Saad Estudio Moron Saad Modern bathroom
Estudio Moron Saad

Encuentro

Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad
Estudio Moron Saad

Natural lighting is a must in any room and the same applies to the bathroom. Having too small of a window limits the natural light forcing you to rely on external sources of lighting. Opt for a larger window for a better look and feel.

6. Ineffective utilization of space in the bathroom

Baño de vivienda unifamiliar, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Modern bathroom
Mosa Y Quito

Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito
Mosa Y Quito

The space beneath the sink is a great idea to capitalize on if a storage unit is what you seek. This bathroom lets it go to waste by leaving it to lie by itself. Introducing a couple of cupboards or storage unit will benefit you immensely.

For the best tiling designs for the bathroom, look here.


7. Positioning of the elements in the bathroom

St John's Wood Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern bathroom small bathroom,bathroom,interior,design
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

St John's Wood

Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

The positioning of the elements in the bathroom if done right can leave you with a stunning bathroom. Get the positioning wrong, and you'll end up in quite the muddle. This bathroom places the toilet right by the entrance which is not such a good design practice.

8. Choosing the wrong sink for the bathroom

Geometrische Strukturen geben Badezimmern eine klare Linie, Pientka - Faszination Naturstein Pientka - Faszination Naturstein BathroomSinks
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein

Pientka - Faszination Naturstein
Pientka—Faszination Naturstein
Pientka - Faszination Naturstein

The sink for this bathroom is visually stunning, but by the looks of it, it might not be the best fit for this bathroom. The sink does not offer vertical depth which can make it prone to overflows and the like. A deeper sink would be a better choice.

9. Using antique furniture in the bathroom

CASA MJM, JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I Minimalist bathroom
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I

JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I
JORGELINA ALVAREZ I arquitecta I

This piece of furniture is lovely for the bedroom, or living room. For the bathroom, however, it might not be the best fit. The choice of decor in the bathroom is of equal importance as any other room. It's best you consult the professionals to get the elements right.

Why quartz is best for Indian kitchen countertops
Tell us what you think!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks