2018 trends: these are the colors to paint the facade of your house

Are you ready to find out about the 11 colors that can help you give a unique and renewed touch to your house this new year?

If your answer was an enthusiastic one, yes, it is time for you to get comfortable on your favorite sofa or chair and continue reading this book of ideas, because the colors shown below have never been seen as usual alternatives to paint houses, even less from the outside; and you will get to see a wide variety of colours presented such as violet, turquoise, pale tones, even green and yellow shades that are rarely seen on facades of houses. There is no doubt that this 2018 has many surprises!