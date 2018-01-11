Your browser is out-of-date.

A stylish and cosy 3bhk flat in Kalyani Nagar, Pune

3BHK INTERIORS, Finch Architects
The architects at Finch Architects bring you a very trendy and cosy apartment in Pune today. Equipped with stylish lighting in every room and modern furniture, this 3bhk flat is a perfect sanctuary for a family that likes both beauty and functionality. Neat lines, minimalistic decor and dark wooden elements make for a warm and practical ambiance. The storage solutions are smart and save on floor area as well.

Fashionable living

An elegant mix of recessed and indirect lights makes this modern living room very attractive and soothing. Neat furniture pieces, delicately patterned drapes, and a single vibrant painting complete the appealing setting here.

Snazzy false ceiling

Bright yet serene lights, both recessed and indirect pepper the false ceiling for a very cool look. The strip on the right side with wooden slats along it is an added attraction.

Classy TV unit

This dark wood and black TV unit is very elegant and bold, thanks to its sleek shape and neat lines. The glossy black cabinets are perfect for storing and displaying essentials and collectibles.

Minimal and smart

Here’s another TV unit to wow you with its minimalist design and wall-mounted goodness. This way, it saves on floor area and has enough space to showcase photos and artefacts. 

Simple storage solution

This neat closet with its frosted glass doors is ideal for storing anything and everything. The white cabinet on top and the dark wooden sides make for a chic colour combination.

Elegant study

A large white book cabinet is the highlight of this bright and modern study. The cabinet features overhead cabinets with glass doors and under-the-counter cabinets with smooth white doors for an interesting look. The central portion is clad with dark wood for contrast.


Stylish simplicity

The false ceiling in the study is very simple yet elegant with its white indirect lighting.

Cosy and modern bedroom

Dark wooden furniture contrasts the bright white walls of this stylish bedroom nicely. There is ample scope to store everything and the printed textiles add life to the room.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


