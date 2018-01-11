A stylish and cosy 3bhk flat in Kalyani Nagar, Pune

The architects at Finch Architects bring you a very trendy and cosy apartment in Pune today. Equipped with stylish lighting in every room and modern furniture, this 3bhk flat is a perfect sanctuary for a family that likes both beauty and functionality. Neat lines, minimalistic decor and dark wooden elements make for a warm and practical ambiance. The storage solutions are smart and save on floor area as well.
An elegant mix of recessed and indirect lights makes this modern living room very attractive and soothing. Neat furniture pieces, delicately patterned drapes, and a single vibrant painting complete the appealing setting here.
Bright yet serene lights, both recessed and indirect pepper the false ceiling for a very cool look. The strip on the right side with wooden slats along it is an added attraction.
This dark wood and black TV unit is very elegant and bold, thanks to its sleek shape and neat lines. The glossy black cabinets are perfect for storing and displaying essentials and collectibles.
Here’s another TV unit to wow you with its minimalist design and wall-mounted goodness. This way, it saves on floor area and has enough space to showcase photos and artefacts.
This neat closet with its frosted glass doors is ideal for storing anything and everything. The white cabinet on top and the dark wooden sides make for a chic colour combination.
A large white book cabinet is the highlight of this bright and modern study. The cabinet features overhead cabinets with glass doors and under-the-counter cabinets with smooth white doors for an interesting look. The central portion is clad with dark wood for contrast.
The false ceiling in the study is very simple yet elegant with its white indirect lighting.
Dark wooden furniture contrasts the bright white walls of this stylish bedroom nicely. There is ample scope to store everything and the printed textiles add life to the room.
Read another story -Charming interiors for a Bangalore home