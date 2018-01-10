A contemporary Surat home with creative touches

A budget of Rs. 25 lakhs was put to good use by the interior designers and decorators at Shubham Consultant & Interior Designing to make this residence modern and cosy. Neat and trendy furniture, soothing and stylish lights, creative wall panels and minimalistic decor make this home a treat for the senses. Mood lighting in places and random pops of bright colours add to the attraction of this inviting property. To know more, read on.
Wood of two different shades and pops of fiery orange make this TV unit very modern and funky. Equipped with sleek shelves and drawers, the unit is perfect for storing TV accessories as well as displaying artefacts.
This beautifully lit modern living room boasts of a stylish L-shaped sofa with printed upholstery for cosy seating. Trendy lamps hanging from the false ceiling and a neat bar counter on the left make this space ideal for relaxing and chatting with loved ones.
The media room is bathed in funky purple light and features a stylish wooden TV unit with a delicately patterned background. The false ceiling features a pair of decorative panels and the modern dining space peeks from behind the TV unit.
A contemporary bed with side drawers and a vibrant printed headboard make this modern bedroom very welcoming. The textured peach wall panel behind the headboard is flanked by neat cabinets to store essentials. It is also cleverly embedded with lights to highlight paintings that the inhabitants might want to put up.
We love the smooth wooden surfaces and the neat lines of this trendy bedroom. The dressing unit is sleek, minimal and perfectly complements the bed. But what steals the show is the beautifully carved wall panel behind the bed and the accent lighting. The temple near the window makes perfect use of the idle corner.
The large closet in this bedroom takes up almost an entire wall and has a very smooth and minimal finish. It is ideal for storing clothes, bed linen, shoes and more.
Read another story -Simple, modern and stylish: the perfect home in Hyderabad