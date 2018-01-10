5 tricks to ward off negative energy from your home

Those who believe in the effects of good and bad energy use Feng Shui to decorate their homes. This ancient art, which has been practised in China for centuries, prescribes guidelines for placing the furniture, appliances and accessories in a certain way to enable the flow of energy or chi in the home. It is based on the belief that energy not only influences the house and the environment, but also the lives of the people who reside in it.

That is why today, homify presents 5 ideas to create the right energy in your modern home, helping you to eliminate the negative energy caused by envy, which does not allow you to progress and prosper as much as you should. In a home, perfect harmony only comes from the balance of yin and yang energies. An excess of objects that represent one of these energies generates an immediate imbalance in the environment. Harmonizing yin and yang in the rooms of the house will help to create well-being and harmony within the home.