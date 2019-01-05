10 impressive home renovation ideas that will even impress your mother-in-law

With time, renovation of a home becomes a necessity which, if left ignored, could lead to serious repercussions. The most obvious being a dilapidated home which might not be the haven you began with in the first place. You can choose to renovate your home in the simplest of all manners, rather than having to move out of the pillars of love you constructed your home with. From the staircase to the kitchen, small tweaks could make all the difference as this ideabook intends to show you. These home transformations will surprise you! With the help of the architects, these families decided to give a new look to their homes. We are sure you will be delighted!
The renovated basement has the railings of the staircase changed along with the wall paint for the area. The space beneath the staircase is made a storage area with shelves while a lone table and chair makes for the ideal study. Notice how the light too, plays a key role in the transformation.
The transformation speaks for itself in every aspect- so obvious, it's impossible to miss! The wall has been wonderfully transformed into a lone wall finished in black. Wooden flooring replaces the embossed tile from before and the plastered walls conceal the crude roofing.
Welcome a brand new living room by getting rid of elements that simply do not belong in it. Wooden flooring and a false ceiling replace the otherwise plain room while the suspended lights add both life and light to the area. New furniture replaces the old making for quite the setup.
These interior design ideas are knocking on your door!
A welcoming entrance says a great deal about the inhabitants and this house entrance transformed from rags to riches! Wooden elements have collated to give rise to this bright and vibrant entrance. The single entry from before has been segmented into three glass windows and a wooden door.
The renovated kitchen makes room for the kitchen appliances which is what the old model didn't account for. The design went from being a single room with space that wasn't utilized efficiently to one that does a little more than just utilizing space efficiently!
The old facade looks like it's trying to take on too much, with less attention being paid to the elements that are to be present. While the drapes add a welcoming touch to the entrance, the clothesline and the swing simply do not belong.
The entrance allows for a seating arrangement with cushy, comfortable furniture while the entry to the house makes use of glass sliding doors with black railings for protection. The brick ensemble on the outside extends to the floor above and demarcates the space for a utility.
The kitchen space looks crammed due to the lack of proper organization. The blinds of the kitchen are rather shabby due to the fact that they are worn out. A messy counter top render the kitchen and haphazard, in need for some professional help.
The renovated kitchen is modern and chic as it goes for a monochrome theme. White cabinets keep the kitchen organized and neat while the marble kitchen tops add balance to the area. The kitchen is made modular with two stoves and hops.
The image to the left represents a modern bathroom that transforms the lackluster one on the right. The addition of a granite slab with the faucet replaced makes quite the difference here. Lighting and an elongated mirror completes the bathroom.
The image on the left improves the one on the right by making use of a wooden stairway as opposed to a plastic one which is functional but lacking in terms of the effect it brings about. Lights have been used to line the transformed staircase which brings about the desired effect.
The hallway is transformed into a majestic one with a change to the flooring. It is kept free without any elements to obstruct its way. The addition of a door ensures privacy to the room it conceals from passersby.
Plan your house in accordance with the design ideas mentioned in this ideabook.