How do I improve my livingroom on a shoestring budget (7 clever tips)

If you’re the kind of person who likes to switch up your decor from time to time, you know how expensive it can get. With the right ideas, the entire ordeal doesn’t have to be a costly affair. There happen to be a number of easy and inexpensive arrangements you can employ to change the look of your living room without having to spend a fortune and end up with a professional looking space. Whether it's a large living room or a smaller one, there are no limits in terms of how far your creativity can go. Here are 7 clever tips on how you can improve your living room on a shoestring budget.
An all white living room leaves plenty of room for experimentation. With the right choice of bright, bold colors you can breathe life into your space. Simple decor purchases such as metallic rings emulating bubbles or hanging lamps that match your cushion covers should do justice to the area without burning a hole through your pocket. This living room heroes the combination of mustard and grey which is so beautifully spread across.
While the square footage of the living room is permanent, the same cannot be said about the decor. Different colors add different vibes to the area which could kick start a fresh mood more often than not. The curtains can be changed from time to time and so can the cushions and carpets. The professionals at homify seem to agree, how about you?
To spruce things up a bit you can make use of reused furniture, like perhaps garden chairs that you were going to throw out. This makes for a unique DIY project which is not only petite but also a wonderful addition to the room.
Furniture absorbs stains, patches, dirt and dust over prolonged periods of time. Rather than opting to purchase new furniture, you can simply opt to upholster your old furniture. This allows you to frequently experiment with different materials and colors without having to spend so much.
A bold feature wall could just be all the decor your living room is in need of. When experimenting with this thought, try opting for rare colors which will not only bring out the best in your living room, but also make for quite the appeal. Colors such as teal and aqua should do the trick for you.
The simplest, most cost-effective and least maintenance decor that you can look to is natural elements such as plants. Despite the fact that they consume the least amount of space, they brighten the area like none other. Shrubs, cacti or ferns are a wonderful addition to any living room.
Lastly, but definitely not the least, you can opt for wallpaper to brighten your living space. Bold, bright motifs can be made use of which can include geo-prints, floral prints, and the like. To complete the space, you can opt for carpets that complement your wallpaper.