7 seating ideas for small gardens (your guests will be impressed)

Kiohde Hayai
Luna Homestaging Garden
Small gardens, tiny terraces and petite patios require slightly more thought than larger spaces. With the right ideas, the tiniest plot can be transformed into an elegant outdoor retreat. Smaller gardens have a number of advantages, one of which is that they are extremely low-maintenance. They also offer the chance of being creative with the smallest additions- right from colorful cushions to stylish garden lighting. There are many ways to create a professional seating area in the garden to enhance the sense of relaxation. In this ideabook, we introduce you to seven brilliant designs, which will surely inspire you to get creative.

1. Interesting furniture for the garden

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
The containers of the garden can double up as a seating arrangement. Rather than having four chairs to occupy space you can just make use of two. With interesting metallic furniture, you can create a wonderful blend right in the garden.

2. A neat retreat right in the garden

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
For rough edges you can make use of symmetric furniture to shift focus away from the size of the garden. If you do not have sufficient space to have potted plants around, you can simply go for green walls as does this garden. With contrasting navy blue furniture you can create a neat little haven right in your backyard.

3. A dining area right in the garden

Luna Homestaging Garden
Who wouldn't like to catch a meal with their loved ones outdoors? Having a wooden dining set or simply a wooden table with garden chairs lets you do just that. You can make use of potted plants that can run along the ledges of your room for a better finish.

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
4. Hanging out in the garden

Lider Interiores Modern garden
How about a reclining chair to end the day in? You can place it just about anywhere to enjoy your retreat in the backyard. With hanging pots you can lighten up the mood in your garden. In addition, you can make use of straw stools.

5. An element of shade for the garden

Low-maintenance garden Christine Wilkie Garden Design Modern garden
A seating arrangement in the outdoors wouldn't be the best bet on a sunny day which is why you need an umbrella to keep you safe! Not only does it buckle up in terms of functionality, but also adds an interesting dimension to the area.

Simple garden ideas are here to light up your day!


6. A fireplace in the garden

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
A fireplace would be all but complete without a warm cozy setup for your friends and family to huddle around over! White cushions for wooden sofas add a nice touch while bushes and small trees make for the perfect bystanders.

See what the professionals at homify have to say!

7. A petite seating arrangement in the kitchen

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London, Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Welcome each day by sitting out in the outdoors with this simple yet elegant table and chair. It's ideal simply because it hardly takes up any space and can be moved around according to your whims.

Are you looking for creative ideas to fit a garden just about anywhere? This ideabook has just what you're looking for!


