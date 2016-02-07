Unleash the Power of Marble in Your Home

The use of marble for architectural and sculptural masterpieces dates back to the era of Greek and Roman civilisations. This natural stone is not just famed for its strength, durability, and versatility, but also for the touch of royal elegance it lends to any space.
It might interest you to know that marble is essentially a metamorphic rock formed, when limestone is naturally subjected to very high pressure and temperature over an incredibly long period of time. Marble is primarily rich in calcium carbonate, but contains traces of impurities, which adds unique characteristics and colours to this stunning material.
Marble is usually quarried from rock surfaces in the form of large slabs. The latter are then sliced into more manageable pieces, which are finally turned into tiles. And no two tiles are exactly same, ever. They may resemble each other only superficially. This is the reason why natural marble decor in homes appears so exclusive and dazzling!
Here we will take you on a tour of the different regions in a house where marble can be used to infuse a luxurious look. Since this stone responds amazingly well to polishing, you can always keep it sleek, smooth, shiny and attractive with a little effort.
The entrance to your home is the first place where guests form an impression about you and your lifestyle. So why not make a grand statement with marble? Take a look at the entrance of an industrially inspired home, pictured above. Marble has been used liberally on the floors and stairs, and dark, wooden tones complement the stone’s appeal beautifully. Note how the natural light pouring in through the blinds enhances the sheen of the marble surfaces.
Your living room is a place where you entertain business guests, catch up with friends and family, watch the television or maybe relax with an interesting book. And using marble in your living area clearly means that you enjoy your life to the fullest and in style.
The stunning living room shown above is a part of a majestic villa, where the owner’s personality shines brightly through each and every decor element. It has been designed by Aijaz Hakim Architect from Pune, India. The gorgeous marble flooring seamlessly extends to the dining space, subtly demarcated by the eye-catching chandelier.
The massive and plush leather sofas look inviting, especially against the intense blackness of the rug. The lamps, vases and glass shelves go wonderfully well with the general feeling of grandeur. And the carefully polished marble floor beautifully reflects the natural light entering the room through sheer curtains.
Do you regret how you have to drag yourself every morning to your bathroom, to get ready for the day? Then say goodbye to such moments with the power of marble. Observe the opulent bathroom in the picture above, to imagine the possibilities of this remarkable natural stone.
Almost the entire bathroom, including the floor, parts of the walls, bathtub area, basin countertop, toilet area, and shower area, is clad in breathtaking black marble. Silver toned fixtures complement the look tastefully and a large window lets in ample natural light. A giant mirror set beside the tub makes the room appear larger than it actually is. With such a bathroom to cater to your needs, you will look forward to getting rejuvenated every single day.
Staircases don’t just connect the different floors in a house. They speak volumes about your eye for details and aesthetics. When designed artistically with marble, a stairway can transform your humble abode into a celebrity’s mansion. Check out the gorgeous staircase pictured here. Premium quality marble steps and intricately crafted black wrought iron railings come together to create a structural fantasy. Observe how the edges of the last two steps are rounded to soften the cold, hardness of the magnificent stone. Floor lights are cleverly installed to create a magical ambiance.
Are you in love with marble? Then why not let it grace your walls too? The bathroom pictured above features walls lined with stylish marble tiles from floor to ceiling. The floor and countertops come with their fair share of the natural stone too.
Choose dense varieties of marble since they have less pores, and are thereby more stain resistant than the less dense options. The walls and floors will also have to be treated with water-based silicone sealants to augment the stain resistance of marble. This sealant will protect the stone from chemical based toiletries, hair dyes or oil-based soaps. But over time, this sealant evaporates. So shower areas particularly have to be resealed twice a year. As long as you look after your marble walls properly, their lustre will wow you for years.
The floors in your house are undoubtedly the areas where you can flaunt the beauty of marble. Take a look at the mind-blowing floor design of a hotel foyer which appears ready to surprise, the moment you step on it! And when you use the right kind of lights, your floor will seem to glow with an inner fire of its own.
Let loose your creativity when it comes to shades and patterns. You will surely find marble tiles that blend commendably with the style of your house – be it modern, minimalist, country style, Mediterranean, or colonial. Just avoid walking in heels on polished floors or spilling wine or juice. These may lead to scratches or stains.
Last but not the least, the splendour of marble doesn’t come cheap. The better the quality or tile size, the greater will be the cost of installing them. Also, polished or cleaned marble can be slippery and a little risky when you are walking on it. So use a bit of discretion and consult a professional before going ahead with the project you have in mind. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this ideabook – Fantastic Marble around the Home.