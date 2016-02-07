Unleash the Power of Marble in Your Home

The use of marble for architectural and sculptural masterpieces dates back to the era of Greek and Roman civilisations. This natural stone is not just famed for its strength, durability, and versatility, but also for the touch of royal elegance it lends to any space.

It might interest you to know that marble is essentially a metamorphic rock formed, when limestone is naturally subjected to very high pressure and temperature over an incredibly long period of time. Marble is primarily rich in calcium carbonate, but contains traces of impurities, which adds unique characteristics and colours to this stunning material.

Marble is usually quarried from rock surfaces in the form of large slabs. The latter are then sliced into more manageable pieces, which are finally turned into tiles. And no two tiles are exactly same, ever. They may resemble each other only superficially. This is the reason why natural marble decor in homes appears so exclusive and dazzling!

Here we will take you on a tour of the different regions in a house where marble can be used to infuse a luxurious look. Since this stone responds amazingly well to polishing, you can always keep it sleek, smooth, shiny and attractive with a little effort.