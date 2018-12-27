Your browser is out-of-date.

10 smart ideas to make your small kitchen look spacious

Interior work for a 3 bedroom apartment @ Anna Nagar, Ashpra interiors Ashpra interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood
Having a small kitchen is not always as bad as it seems. With smart and practical ideas you can make the most out of limited space. Whether you live in a small apartment, an older home, you might grapple with the idea of a larger kitchen. But what if you could make your kitchen look larger than it actually is? You might not be able to increase the square footage of your home, but with a few hacks you can make it appear that way. Here are ten ideas that will make your kitchen seem bigger than it really is.

1. Glass cabinets for the kitchen

Kitchen Area Nuvo Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves Glass
Nuvo Designs

Kitchen Area

Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs
Nuvo Designs

Solid kitchen cabinets add a fuller appearance to the area highlighting the size of it. If this is something that you would want to stay clear of, then a solution in glass cabinets you will find. Glass cabinets are light and make for quite the statement in the kitchen.

2. Neutral and delicate colors for the kitchen

ARMONY, Graphosds Graphosds KitchenStorage
Graphosds

Graphosds
Graphosds
Graphosds

Keep things simple by choosing a pair of colors at max to paint the walls of your kitchen with. Flashy, bold, loud colors attract too much attention giving away the size of the kitchen. To make it look more spacious, you can choose neutral colors such as peach or cream.

3. Furniture that is proportionate to the size of the kitchen

Floating Island Kitchen Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts KitchenKitchen utensils
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Floating Island Kitchen

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Petite furniture works well with smaller kitchens as opposed to large bulky ones that cram up the space. If you have a dining space in your kitchen then opt for smaller chic chairs such as this. With a feature wall you can take all focus away from the size of the kitchen.

4. Tuck your cabinets within the walls of the kitchen

Kitchen 2 Ashpra interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves Plywood
Ashpra interiors

Kitchen 2

Ashpra interiors
Ashpra interiors
Ashpra interiors

Having cabinets run along the upper half of your kitchen leaves you with more storage space. This way you won't have to keep your kitchen utilities out in the open, leaving you with a more spacious area.

5. Neutral kitchen tiling

PROJECTS EXECUTED, Impetus kitchens Impetus kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
Impetus kitchens

PROJECTS EXECUTED

Impetus kitchens
Impetus kitchens
Impetus kitchens

Kitchen tiles with simple, plain motifs are ideal for a small kitchen. You can choose white or light colored cabinets and a granite kitchen counter top for a more neutral appeal. This builds the idea of a more spacious area.

6. Modular kitchen elements

Modular kitchen corner unit designs homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

Modular kitchen corner unit designs

homify
homify
homify

Modular kitchens come with added storage space which are fully functional and effective in concealing the space crunch. This cabinet, for instance, makes use of multiple layers of storage eliminating the need for more storage space.


7. Open shelves are more practical in smaller kitchens

homify KitchenKitchen utensils
homify

homify
homify
homify

Open shelves are charming and work perfectly well for smaller kitchens. They replace the need for kitchen cabinetry which can sometimes result in a bulky looking kitchen. With shelves, you can save more space and create a more spacious look.

8. Focus on the necessities of the kitchen

homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make a note of the bare minimum essentials required in the kitchen. You would require shelves for your cutlery, a few cabinets for storage, knife holders, and so on. Once you narrow it down to the necessities, you'll end up with adequate space to house them.

9. Open space kitchens

Dream Modular Kitchens, NBA CORPORATION NBA CORPORATION KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware Modular furniture
NBA CORPORATION

Dream Modular Kitchens

NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION
NBA CORPORATION

Open space kitchens are great to experiment with. With the right mix of colors, you can create the right vibe as the kitchen in the following picture demonstrates.

Here are 19 cleverly organized kitchen ideas you can experiment with.

10. High ceilings for the kitchen

latest project in OTHARA, Maria Enterprises Maria Enterprises KitchenKitchen utensils Engineered Wood Yellow
Maria Enterprises

latest project in OTHARA

Maria Enterprises
Maria Enterprises
Maria Enterprises

Higher ceilings make the kitchen seem less cluttered. It creates an illusion of a larger space which is simply impossible to get by! Neutral, lighter colors such as mustard and white contribute towards the idea as well.

11. Smooth lightning for the kitchen

Residential - Lower Parel, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Lower Parel

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Lighting plays a vital role in any room as it does in the kitchen. Make sure to stay away from darker lights as they would highlight the intricate details. Instead, opt for lighter shades that bring out the best in your kitchen.

Here are 12 kitchen cabinet ideas for you to draw inspiration from.

Tell us which idea spoke to you the most!


