8 tricks to keep thieves and burglars out of your home

When it comes to protecting your family and your belongings, you can never be too careful. There are plenty of ways that you can protect your home from an invasion or burglary. With the right prevention steps on both inside and outside of your home you can keep your home protected even while you’re away on vacation! Don’t let your home fall prey to a break in. Here are some tricks for you to be on the safe side! Not only are these tricks handy but can also contribute to the aesthetics of your home- the goodness just keeps flowing here at homify!
Installing a security system comes with a variety of features including outdoor motion detectors, sensors on exterior doors, windows and the garage doors, outdoor alarms to alert neighbors of an intrusion and security cameras. Select features that best fit your needs and go with a reputable company that is able to burglar proof your home.
You might be deceived into thinking that burglars employ high tech scopes to spy on you, but they reply on a more rudimentary method of spying and breaking in. That's right, windows. Windows offer a pretty good view of your valuables allowing burglars to see what you have lying around. Keep your windows closed and covered to stay off the burglar radar.
Alarm systems that go off when a door is kicked open or a window is shattered can save you a great deal despite the hefty cost that they come in. You can also make use of fake alarm signs that deter burglars from even targeting your home in the first place.
Windows and doors that are easily accessible are prone to burglar attacks due to the ease of entry with the simple breaking of a window. To make this scenario impossible, install safety glass or impossible to get by metal bars. There happen to be a number of decorative options for metal grilles that will add to the aesthetics of your home.
Consider having your valuables placed in a lock box and safe bolt it to the floor since many burglars will simply take the box with them. Make sure that your pass code or combination is secure and not left posted anywhere in your house where it is easily accessible to an intruder.
Ensure that the exterior doors have deadbolt locks on them. Sliding doors are to have vertical bolts along with a metal or wooden rod in the track to prevent being forced open. No matter what, never leave your home without locking the front door of your home.
Most people post information about themselves on social media, including upcoming trips which can really end up being costly for them. The more the people who are aware of your house being empty, the more the possibility of a break-in. Also, avoid changing the voice message on your phone suggesting that you might be out of town.
Add extra lighting with motion detectors at the entrance and in the dark corners of your home. Be sure to install sufficient lighting in walkways and halls so as to eliminate dark corners.
