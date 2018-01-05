10 house cleaning mistakes you must avoid

Cleaning the house is an important chore in every household. In this article, there are certain tips on what should not be done while cleaning the house. These are small tricks which will help in facilitating the cleaning process along with saving time and enhancing efficiency. Cleaning is a boring task, true. And if that can be made easy, it is all the better.
Follow these tips for proper cleaning of house:
Shoes that you wear outside have accumulation of dirt and dust below them. While washing or vacuuming the floor, make sure that you put off these shoes and wear shoes for the house. This will prevent dirtying the floor and staining the same. Wearing slippers in home interiors is recommended for not soiling the carpets and floor in the room.
Many people think that you can clean the home with any cleaning product. But this is absolutely wrong. You must use specific cleaning products for specific purposes and surfaces. For instance, a cleaning product for a ceramic floor will never be suitable for a wooden floor. There are also many home made products which can be readily used for cleaning bathroom surfaces. Mixture of white vinegar with baking soda or lemon works well.
It is important to keep the house well ventilated and airy and for that keeping the windows of the house open is important. This should be done for minimum 20-30 minutes in the day. However, when the room is being cleaned, ensure that the windows are opened to the full. This freshens up the air in the room. All kinds of smells go out of the room with proper ventilation. Most importantly, the floors of the room dry up quickly with ventilation.
While cleaning the house, it is important to maintain a certain order for easy cleaning. First, pack different things in place including books, magazines, toys, cushions etc. the next step is cleaning the dirt and dust from different places and surfaces in the room. Lastly, vacuum the place thoroughly for ultimate cleaning.
This is one of the most common mistakes that people make while cleaning homes. Most of them prefer cleaning windows and doors during sunny weather. However, this should be avoided by all means because in sunny weather the chemicals that are used for cleaning react easily. Also, the chemicals dry out easily and early than expected. This might lead to development of stains on the windows.
Most of us wait till the trash bin gets filled up before we throw them away. With garbage accumulating, foul smell starts coming out inside the house. After cleaning the whole house, make sure that the trash is thrown away. At the bottom of the dustbin sprinkle some fragrant washing product so that a nice smell comes.
Once the house is cleaned and washed, it is obvious that the scouring pads, mops and the clothes which are used for cleaning need to be cleaned as well. This will help in getting rid of the bacteria and other residues which are present on these items. Using white vinegar and lemon juice is great for cleaning these items and heat the same to some extent to kill the harmful microbes. If the mops, pads and clothes are frequently used, one must throw them and change them at the earliest.
Many people ignore the importance of wearing gloves while cleaning house. Not wearing gloves is extremely harmful for the health. The chemicals that are used in cleaning the house have chances of penetrating the skin and entering the body. The hands also become rough and dry when chemicals come in direct contact. Wearing gloves is compulsory while cleaning.
The vacuum cleaner bag should be changed frequently. When the bag becomes too full, it cannot pull in more dirt and dust and the vacuuming is not as efficient as it should be. As a result, the dust and dirt remains in the air only. When was the last that you changed your vacuum cleaner bag?
This is the perfect way of cleaning the house. Start cleaning the house from outside and come inside the home. Cleaning the outside floor first is recommended so that one does not need to step back on the floor again while cleaning.
Try these and keep the home impeccably clean.