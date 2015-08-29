A retreat for relaxation, the bachelor apartment is a treasure island for most men. A place to express their personality, the bachelor apartment serves as a playground after a long day of work. The typical bachelor pad is designed with a barca lounger, a television, a bookshelf, a coffee table, and a pool or foosball table. It can be fashioned with a minimal style or an eclectic style, depending on your personal taste.

Conventionally, the bachelor apartment has the reputation of being messy and unorganized. Take a look at this ideabook and organize your bachelor pad in an effortless way.