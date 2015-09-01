Compact bathroom design ideas

One of the most important rooms in your home, the bathroom serves as a place to cleanse yourself and as a place of relaxation. Some houses feature large bathrooms, giving you ample space to add your accessories and decorate it to suit your needs. The challenge arises when you have to decorate a smaller bathroom, limiting your options to a luxurious bathtub or a two-basin layout.

A bathroom may include a shower and a toilet or can be dedicated only for showering purposes. But if you're running short on space, take a look at these compact bathroom designs for inspiration to turn your bathroom into a haven.