Compact bathroom design ideas

One of the most important rooms in your home, the bathroom serves as a place to cleanse yourself and as a place of relaxation. Some houses feature large bathrooms, giving you ample space to add your accessories and decorate it to suit your needs. The challenge arises when you have to decorate a smaller bathroom, limiting your options to a luxurious bathtub or a two-basin layout.
A bathroom may include a shower and a toilet or can be dedicated only for showering purposes. But if you're running short on space, take a look at these compact bathroom designs for inspiration to turn your bathroom into a haven.
A simple design, this bathroom is fashioned with a contemporary approach. With a shower, toilets, and a mirrored basin, this bathroom beautifully combines all your needs in a single space. Its white on white interiors give the bathroom an ethereal and polished look. Following an angular theme, the bathroom includes a rectangular bathtub and sink with oval toilets.
Streamlined, sleek, and simple, this bathroom has all the qualities of a minimalist bathroom. Fashioned with hues of beige and white, the bathroom is illuminated with natural light from the floor length window. This stunning bathroom includes a shower, a bathtub, and a mirrored sink. Its storage sink offers space for you to store your bathroom essentials and neccessities.
Have you always wanted a glam bathroom but had limited space? This bathroom spells luxury with its gorgeous interiors. Shades of black, white, and silver dominate this bathroom, giving it an opulent look. Designed by The Ashleys, this bathroom includes a shower, a toilet, and a rhinestone studded mirror above a sink. The sink flaunts storage space below, allowing you to store your toiletries and bathroom essentials.
An elegant design, this bathroom combines rustic and contemporary styles for a unique look. With a blend of dark wood and concrete, the bathroom is sure to add exclusivity to your home. A dark wooden door opens to a glass shower and a wooden sink with a back lit mirror. The sink offers space for your toiletries and bathroom essentials with the storage space below.
Travel to the beautiful landscapes of the Mediterranean with this impressive bathroom. With printed tiles gracing parts of the walls, this bathroom beautifully showcases its Mediterranean style. Wooden furniture and ceramic bathroom fittings give this bathroom an impressive look. The bathroom includes two toilets and a mirrored sink with storage space beneath to store toiletries and other bathroom essentials.
A nautical theme design, this bathroom will transport you to the seas with its cosy design. Nautical themed motifs and a striped pattern give this bathroom an exclusive touch. With white and black as primary shades, the bathroom introduces splashes of colour for vibrancy. A striped, rectangular bathtub, a toilet, and a mirrored sink are included in the bathroom. A splendid chandelier hangs from the ceiling to irradiate the bathroom.
Visit the hills in the country in the comfort of your home with this charming bathroom. In shades of peach, beige, and white, the bathroom sports a delightful charm. The bathroom includes a toilet, a sink with a mirror, and a bathtub. It also includes a storage closet with a towel rack to store toiletries and other bathroom essentials. A circular chandelier with metal accents hangs from the ceiling for illumination.
For more inspiration on bathtub ideas, visit this ideabook.