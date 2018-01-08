Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 Inspiring garden designs for small homes

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

There is no doubt about the fact that plants can transform the aesthetics and energy of a space to a great extent. Along with providing innumerable benefits for mental and physical health, plants provide natural beauty to any space where they are present. The environment which has plants becomes naturally beautiful and soothing. 

Mentioned below you can check out 20 amazing designs for a garden, which has the capability of fitting in any place in the home:

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. In the corridors

Showroom Love Tiles 2015- Espaço residencial, Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Commercial spaces Exhibition centres
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA

Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA
Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA

Corridors are difficult areas to decorate in the house. This is because of the spatial conditions of the area. Corridors are usually dark, narrow and long and hence decorating them is difficult. Having a small garden in the corridor transforms the whole environment of the house completely.

2. Small fonts in the garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

This kind of garden is greatly dependent on the dimension of the corridor. Fantastic scenarios with elaborate designs can be created. Check out this small vertical garden in the space with bibs. The use of proper light sources complements the whole place excellently. This idea is truly inspiring!

3. Greenery in the living room wall

Living Room, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Interior landscaping
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green
Dotto Francesco consulting Green

This décor for the living room wall is really fascinating and super original. Try this solution: try having an exotic green wall. The whole surface of the wall is covered with greenery. Even if you don’t have space on the floor, no worries! Still the room looks spectacular with the green wall.

4. Versatile garden

homify Modern conservatory Marble Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

Check this versatile garden proposal, which can be adapted in any area of the house. If you have dividing wall between environments, having a versatile garden is a great aesthetic solution. This helps in decorating the lobby or the mini bar area. It gives color, life and freshness to the place.

5. Use of glass plates

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern conservatory
Cadore Arquitetura

Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura
Cadore Arquitetura

See this garden decoration in the social environment in the dining and the living area. The glass bower contains some plants under the stairs. This setup lets enjoying benefits of vegetation. The space under the stairs is rarely used, but with this arrangement the space is utilized in a great manner.


6. Recycling furniture

Canna , Grupa Bio3 Grupa Bio3 Scandinavian style garden
Grupa Bio3

Grupa Bio3
Grupa Bio3
Grupa Bio3

This is a small garden setup, which fits in any place in the house. In this kind of setup, a wooden table has been converted into a small garden and this provides great personality to the space. The set up is not only economical but simple at the same time. However, the whole thing looks charming and interesting.

7. Garden on the stairs

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

In the previous point, we showed garden under the stairs. In this kind, the plants are placed on the stairs. For this décor, stairs are mandatory. This garden on the stairs looks sensational with amazing design and style features. Check out the design and pay special attention to the great vessels in which the plants are planted. The color combination of the whole space looks amazing.

8. Bright garden under the stairs

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Putting small plants under the stairs can make a sweet looking garden. The mirrored vessels are special attractions in this setup. Along with imparting modernity to the space, luminosity is also reinforced in the area smartly. With this area of the house illuminated, the whole house looks well lit.

9. In the entrance hall

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

When the guests enter the house, they will see the lobby at the first place. Having friendly elements in the lobby helps a lot. And there is nothing better than a charming and small garden in the place.

10. When there is lack of space on the floor

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Región 4 Arquitectura

Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura
Región 4 Arquitectura

If there is space constraint to place various green elements on the floor, look to the walls where you can use greenery in the best manner. Check out this attractive wall in the house and see how distinctive and elegant this small garden looks.

11.Greenery in the kitchen

Лофтик в Михновке. Финальный вариант, 3D GROUP 3D GROUP Industrial style kitchen Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
3D GROUP

3D GROUP
3D GROUP
3D GROUP

You can put plants anywhere you want to and this is applicable for the kitchen as well. Since kitchen is one of the most important places in the house, it is vital that the place is made comfortable, relaxing and warm. Some small plants in the kitchen interior completely transform the place.

12.Two in one décor in the kitchen

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

In this idea of the kitchen, there are two benefits. The vases on the kitchen wall have great charm. They look beautiful on the wall. Each of these vases has a different element which is used in cooking. Colorful peppers in the white vases add special appeal to the space. A great idea for decorating the kitchen wall!

13. Greenery in the bedroom

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Freund GmbH

Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH

Having a wall garden in the bedroom might seem to be a weird idea, but once you see it implemented you are surely going to like it a lot. The bedside plays an important role in bedroom décor and hence using original designs is recommended. The naturally green headboard will be the main center of attraction in the room.

14. Cantinho

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If there is space in the bedroom, you can easily set up a small corner in the space for relaxation purpose solely. Install a small garden in the space and make it more soothing and comfortable. A great proposal indeed!

15.Greenery in the bathroom

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
Gabriela Pereira

Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira
Gabriela Pereira

Having a garden inside a bathroom is a great idea for sure. This is because the bathroom is no longer only a functional place. It is an area in the house where one goes for daily renewal and relaxation. Be selective in choosing the plants and plant them strategically.

16. Right behind the toilet area

Haras da Aldeia - Aldeia da Serra - SP, Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style bathroom
Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores

Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores
Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores
Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores

Play with some additional greenery in the toilet. The beauty of the toilet area will be enhanced with plantation of mini palm trees right behind the toilet mirrors.

17.In a small yard

Lennox Gardens, Maxmar Construction LTD Maxmar Construction LTD Minimalist conservatory
Maxmar Construction LTD

Maxmar Construction LTD
Maxmar Construction LTD
Maxmar Construction LTD

Even in small homes, you might have a small yard. Instead of wasting the space or using it as a storage area, try using some details so that it becomes evident that this small area is taken care of as well. See the vertical garden on the wall of the yard area and the small table right in the front. Create an intimate, private and extremely comfortable environment in this setting.

18. Using the balcony for green décor

APP | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

People usually don’t think much about balcony décor. However, as per the style and settings of the house, you can always think of doing some décor for the balcony. Stones and wood are used strategically on the floor of the balcony. Plants are also placed in the right areas in the balcony and the whole place looks like a small, well-maintained garden.

19.Garden on the terrace

Rear Garden homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

You can have a small garden on the terrace of your house. This gives a great place in the house, where you can enjoy outside environment. Try creating a small lawn, use vases or pots or use gardeners to enhance the appeal of the place more.

20. Right on the home façade

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

A small, well maintained garden right in front of the house is an excellent thing for sure. The garden should be in harmony and in sync with the exterior settings of the house as this will make the place look beautiful. This will definitely be an exceptional decoration!

A classy and relaxed residence in Bangalore


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks