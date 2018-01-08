20 Inspiring garden designs for small homes

There is no doubt about the fact that plants can transform the aesthetics and energy of a space to a great extent. Along with providing innumerable benefits for mental and physical health, plants provide natural beauty to any space where they are present. The environment which has plants becomes naturally beautiful and soothing.
Mentioned below you can check out 20 amazing designs for a garden, which has the capability of fitting in any place in the home:
Corridors are difficult areas to decorate in the house. This is because of the spatial conditions of the area. Corridors are usually dark, narrow and long and hence decorating them is difficult. Having a small garden in the corridor transforms the whole environment of the house completely.
This kind of garden is greatly dependent on the dimension of the corridor. Fantastic scenarios with elaborate designs can be created. Check out this small vertical garden in the space with bibs. The use of proper light sources complements the whole place excellently. This idea is truly inspiring!
This décor for the living room wall is really fascinating and super original. Try this solution: try having an exotic green wall. The whole surface of the wall is covered with greenery. Even if you don’t have space on the floor, no worries! Still the room looks spectacular with the green wall.
Check this versatile garden proposal, which can be adapted in any area of the house. If you have dividing wall between environments, having a versatile garden is a great aesthetic solution. This helps in decorating the lobby or the mini bar area. It gives color, life and freshness to the place.
See this garden decoration in the social environment in the dining and the living area. The glass bower contains some plants under the stairs. This setup lets enjoying benefits of vegetation. The space under the stairs is rarely used, but with this arrangement the space is utilized in a great manner.
This is a small garden setup, which fits in any place in the house. In this kind of setup, a wooden table has been converted into a small garden and this provides great personality to the space. The set up is not only economical but simple at the same time. However, the whole thing looks charming and interesting.
In the previous point, we showed garden under the stairs. In this kind, the plants are placed on the stairs. For this décor, stairs are mandatory. This garden on the stairs looks sensational with amazing design and style features. Check out the design and pay special attention to the great vessels in which the plants are planted. The color combination of the whole space looks amazing.
Putting small plants under the stairs can make a sweet looking garden. The mirrored vessels are special attractions in this setup. Along with imparting modernity to the space, luminosity is also reinforced in the area smartly. With this area of the house illuminated, the whole house looks well lit.
When the guests enter the house, they will see the lobby at the first place. Having friendly elements in the lobby helps a lot. And there is nothing better than a charming and small garden in the place.
If there is space constraint to place various green elements on the floor, look to the walls where you can use greenery in the best manner. Check out this attractive wall in the house and see how distinctive and elegant this small garden looks.
You can put plants anywhere you want to and this is applicable for the kitchen as well. Since kitchen is one of the most important places in the house, it is vital that the place is made comfortable, relaxing and warm. Some small plants in the kitchen interior completely transform the place.
In this idea of the kitchen, there are two benefits. The vases on the kitchen wall have great charm. They look beautiful on the wall. Each of these vases has a different element which is used in cooking. Colorful peppers in the white vases add special appeal to the space. A great idea for decorating the kitchen wall!
Having a wall garden in the bedroom might seem to be a weird idea, but once you see it implemented you are surely going to like it a lot. The bedside plays an important role in bedroom décor and hence using original designs is recommended. The naturally green headboard will be the main center of attraction in the room.
If there is space in the bedroom, you can easily set up a small corner in the space for relaxation purpose solely. Install a small garden in the space and make it more soothing and comfortable. A great proposal indeed!
Having a garden inside a bathroom is a great idea for sure. This is because the bathroom is no longer only a functional place. It is an area in the house where one goes for daily renewal and relaxation. Be selective in choosing the plants and plant them strategically.
Play with some additional greenery in the toilet. The beauty of the toilet area will be enhanced with plantation of mini palm trees right behind the toilet mirrors.
Even in small homes, you might have a small yard. Instead of wasting the space or using it as a storage area, try using some details so that it becomes evident that this small area is taken care of as well. See the vertical garden on the wall of the yard area and the small table right in the front. Create an intimate, private and extremely comfortable environment in this setting.
People usually don’t think much about balcony décor. However, as per the style and settings of the house, you can always think of doing some décor for the balcony. Stones and wood are used strategically on the floor of the balcony. Plants are also placed in the right areas in the balcony and the whole place looks like a small, well-maintained garden.
You can have a small garden on the terrace of your house. This gives a great place in the house, where you can enjoy outside environment. Try creating a small lawn, use vases or pots or use gardeners to enhance the appeal of the place more.
A small, well maintained garden right in front of the house is an excellent thing for sure. The garden should be in harmony and in sync with the exterior settings of the house as this will make the place look beautiful. This will definitely be an exceptional decoration!