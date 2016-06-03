7 Awesome Wood Houses for Stylish Living

As a building material, wood has been extensively used through ages, owing to the grace and warmth it exudes. Its beauty, and versatility and durability make it an ideal choice for building homes. Add to that the advances made in wood engineering and you have a material which has immense architectural possibility. No wonder, that builders and architects are using it to create stunning wood houses of myriad styles. While some homes are entirely crafted from wood, others incorporate this material in varying doses.

Wooden houses are not just charming and elegant; they also provide a snug and warm feeling during winter days. Moreover, such shelters can be efficiently fitted with all modern amenities, thereby transforming your living space into a dreamy getaway or countryside holiday! And let’s not forget that wood is extremely sustainable, eco-friendly and will cost you less than a concrete house.

There is no limit to the amount of creativity and imagination that can be used while your wood house is being constructed. So here is a look at the different types of homes you can go for, depending on your taste, aspiration and budget.