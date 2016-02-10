Small kitchen? Tips to make it look bigger and better!

As the name suggests, a modular kitchen is made in modules that are customized according to your preferences. This works great for an Indian kitchen as you can personalize it for both small and large spaces. Even if you decide to move houses, carpenters and masons are easily available in India who can refit the kitchen in the new home. A modular kitchen is made up of components like cabins, shelves, cabinet shutters, drawers, fittings and a chimney (if suitable) – all assembled together to give your kitchen a neat a spacious look. Because all storage containers and knickknacks are hidden inside opaque cabinets, it gives your kitchen an urbane, classy and clean look. The most important part is to know what works for your kitchen.

Instead of picking a catalogue design, understand your storage and usage needs. You can go for a C, U or L-shaped design with both overhead storage and accessible drawers below for everyday ingredients. Choosing to have a chimney or not entirely depends on your kitchen’s ventilation. Indian cooking involves quite a bit of oil which can accumulate into grime so adding a chimney to your kitchen can be a good choice for the long run. But if you do choose to have one, it can add anything between Rs 6000 – Rs 70,000 to your kitchen budget.

Next comes your countertop. Smooth granite is the most preferred option by Indian customers as it doesn’t catch food colours and is fairly easy to maintain. Take a few things into consideration on the base materials of your kitchen cabinet. If you choose wood, then go for a Marine Ply as it is highly water resistant. Marble may lose colour and yellow over a period of time. Most Indian kitchens go for steel for its durability.