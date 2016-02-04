The best sliding doors for your home!

The best material for sliding door depends on the function it will serve and the look you're trying to create. For example, if you're looking for sliding door for your balcony, the ideal material might be glass so that you can enjoy the view from your balcony from the living room as well. Glass sliding doors are really like having huge windows, and can create an open feeling in the home, creating a more spacious feel. However, if you are trying to create some privacy or to partition a place, then a wood sliding door or metal sliding door might be a better idea.

Also remember to consider the climate and weather of the place your home is situated in. Glass may look pretty, but it's a very poor insulator, making it a poor choice in terms of thermal comfort. To reduce their negative thermal impact on your living space, glass sliding doors should be double or triple glazed. Be aware of what frames are used for the sliding doors as well. Sliding doors with metal frames should have thermal breaks.