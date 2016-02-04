The best sliding doors for your home!

Sliding doors remain one of the most popular choices for homes. People have a very good reasons to choose sliding doors instead of traditional doors. Some people prefer the aesthetics of a sliding door as it looks modern and stylish. Others opt for sliding doors because of its practical functionality—it can save space. Particularly in a small bedroom, more and more people opt for a wardrobe with a door that slides as opposed to a door that opens out. Sliding doors can also be used as partitions to create a niche space or to divide an open plan living room. There are many more good reasons why you should choose sliding doors. Browse through this idea guide to find out!
Doors are always thought of as creating barriers, however sliding doors change our traditional perception of doors by being a door that unifies space. Sliding doors are usually quite large, so that when they are opened up, they actually unify the space they were closing off before. This is the most unique advantage of sliding doors both aesthetically and functionally.
Pictured here we see a lovely glass sliding door that nicely unifies the space as it slides across, creating a graceful and seamless design, bringing out a very contemporary aesthetic.
Essentially, sliding doors consist of one fixed panel attached to two hangers on rollers which slide along a track. The panel slides back and forth to create a door opening. Sliding doors can come in single or double varieties, depending on necessity, space, and your own taste. Whatever design you choose, sliding doors provide a user friendly way of entering and exiting the house.
Another design is a wall-sized pocket door that has one or more panels that are mobile and can move into wall pockets completely disappearing for a wide open indoor-outdoor space experience. These are popular for hallways and interior rooms. The beautiful, rustic sliding door pictured here is made of vintage barn wood. It is designed by Rachele Biancalani Studio, architects based in Italy.
Sliding doors save space because of their design which allows them to slide instead of open up. This is one of the reasons why sliding doors are a brilliant way of streamlining space and making it more functional and efficient. For example, if you have a small kitchen, you might want to opt for cabinets with sliding doors instead of doors that open up so you can save space and you can avoid bumping your head against the door when they're left open.
Last but not least, sliding doors do not encroach on your internal or external space, enabling you to position your furniture on small decks, and not ever have to move it. Overall, sliding doors are more space efficient, and can make any space more organized.
The best material for sliding door depends on the function it will serve and the look you're trying to create. For example, if you're looking for sliding door for your balcony, the ideal material might be glass so that you can enjoy the view from your balcony from the living room as well. Glass sliding doors are really like having huge windows, and can create an open feeling in the home, creating a more spacious feel. However, if you are trying to create some privacy or to partition a place, then a wood sliding door or metal sliding door might be a better idea.
Also remember to consider the climate and weather of the place your home is situated in. Glass may look pretty, but it's a very poor insulator, making it a poor choice in terms of thermal comfort. To reduce their negative thermal impact on your living space, glass sliding doors should be double or triple glazed. Be aware of what frames are used for the sliding doors as well. Sliding doors with metal frames should have thermal breaks.
Sliding doors are usually used as interior doors for rooms and hallways, as well as for showers and wardrobes. They're particularly popular for indoor use as they have significantly larger openings than traditional doors and offer an expansive view of the next room or the outdoors.
Sliding doors can also be used to partition rooms or spaces. For example, to separate the living room from the dining room, creating the illusion of a larger space. You can also use to sliding doors to hide away a storage space or close off the staircase to make it childproof. Browse through sliding doors here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Pictured here, we see a foldable type of sliding door which is a bit different from the typical sliding door. We hope you have gathered some useful information about sliding doors through this idea guide. For more inspiration and ideas on creating beautiful designs in small spaces, have a look at this ideabook 6 great ways of optimising your triangular courtyard.