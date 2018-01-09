4 fantastic ideas to tranform your terrace

Today, in Homify, we will establish that no kind of reform is impossible. Whatever be the starting point of a project or the previous state of the same, reform is possible in all conditions. Just the desire of reform has to be there.
The terrace is probably the most favorite environment in a house or in an apartment. It is a great place for unwinding, resting and relaxing. Also, people enjoy excellent moments with family and friends on the terrace as well. One can plant small plants, sunbathe and simply enjoy on the terrace.
In this project, the terrace will be exceptionally renovated and incredible potentialities of the space will be unveiled. Previously, the space would be ignored, neglected and hence could not be used for any purpose. However, the owners of the property thought of giving a new life to the terrace so that it could be turned in a space where people in the house could enjoy.
Professionals were hired for the job so that they could take up the challenge and perform a transformation of the place, which is simply phenomenal. Check out the final results of the renovation. These ideas can be motivation and inspiration for transforming your own terrace in the home.
This is how the terrace looked before the renovation and transformation. It is evident that the place had no concept, no order and no personality. There was also no privacy in the space as the terrace was visible from the neighboring houses. Though there is a bathtub leaning against a corner in the terrace, it is dirty, empty and does not have water. Few plants are the only things on the terrace which have life. But only the plants don’t make the place look attractive. There is also a barbecue, which is placed at the wrong place on the terrace.
Now let us see the ‘after’ results post renovation
This is how the terrace looks after renovation. You just cannot match the ‘previous’ and the ‘after’ appearance of the terrace. Smart looking white fence has been installed on the sides of the terrace to provide privacy from prying eyes of the neighbors. The plants were kept on the terrace, but they were shifted to a new vase in the place. The vase is built in a manner that it syncs well with the terrace design successfully. White is the dominant color used in all aspects of the terrace and this gives a spacious feeling and also makes the place look fresher. The barbecue is also there and located strategically so that it regains its importance. The new terrace is indeed pleasing!
From a particular angle, the pool can be seen more clearly. It can also be called a mini pool. It is true that the pool is not very large. But with the wooden structure and other design, it looks much bigger and larger. This is no doubt a very interesting detail in the terrace, which enhances the appeal of the space manifold times. Immerse yourself in the cool pool water on a hot summer day and rejuvenate the mind and the body. The pool pedestal has lights inserted so that the pool can be used in the night as well. The lights provide additional safety and security as well as functionality and comfort.
In this image, the terrace is seen from another perspective. There is extension of the space till it coincides with the house. The available space is definitely not wide, but it is poorly used and long. The sun beats down on the space directly and there is no place where owners can sit with shelter from the sun. It shows that the place has no order and no concept.
How do you like the change in the space? In the previous image, there was a huge empty space. In this image, you can see a nice dining table with chairs, which is covered by a stylishly beautiful pergola. The lightness and whiteness of the pergola imparts a sense of oasis right in the middle of a desert. Along with arrangements of fine dining, there are other arrangements on the terrace as well for relaxing. Sun loungers are placed on the terrace where one can relax, listen to music, read a book, sunbathe or just laze. The pergola not only adds to the style quotient of the terrace but provides the much necessary shade in the terrace. The suspended lamp in the place gives the terrace a practical feel with night fall.
The project of amazing renovation needs special mention of the dining area under the pergola on the terrace. All the materials used in the project are highly functional in nature. The table is made of wood and is foldable. There are matching chairs accompanying the table. Do not ignore the long bench by one side of the terrace, where you can sit as well as keep various kinds of important items. Various kinds of items used in outdoor space can also be kept on the bench.
Give the old terrace a new look with these tips.