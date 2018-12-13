9 TV placement ideas for small living rooms (they are simple yet striking)

If your living room is cluttered and cramped, you wouldn't want to hang out in there, now would you? The trick, however, lies in tricking the eye into thinking your room is bigger than it appears! A small living room doesn't need to be untidy and unkempt, especially if it doubles up as a media room too. Place your TV perfectly with the help of the professionals at homify and ensure that your home is comfortable even if open plan living is your layout.
Let's take a look at these TV placement ideas right away!
For a warm cozy environment you can look to a statement sofa in a bright color such as yellow or mustard. To balance out the effect that comes of this, neutral shades of grey and white can be employed. With shelves running along the wall in place of a wall unit you can save a great deal of space.
Wooden panels make for a welcoming, modern material for decor. They work particularly well for smaller living rooms as they tend to take focus away from the size of the room. Not only are they elegant, but also sophisticated at the same time.
If eclectic and quirky speaks to you, then a dark blue focal wall with patterned sofas and a contrasting rug could be just the reflection of your personality needs to consider! For a holistic living room, you can opt for patterned rugs and neutral furniture.
There's nothing quite like natural light and an all-white decor to keep your interior tasteful and trendy for years to come. In order to keep things balanced you can choose wooden flooring that contrasts your decor perfectly well.
White shelves for everything right from your books to your favorite movie collection are perfect for any living room. Having the shelves on the wall as opposed to a TV unit can save you a great deal of space.
If clutter gets to you, then store all your items safely in a minimalist style TV cabinet. Not only is this an uber chic option but also very handy when it comes to matters on the cleaning front! You can make the flooring the hero of the room with engineered hardwood flooring.
You don't need to spend an insane amount of money to place your TV in the right spot, go for an affordable wooden bench and be creative with your chic apartment. This living room makes use of chequered flooring which really is a standout.
Take advantage of seating space with an L-shaped sofa. It's perfect for those pesky corners that you can't seem to find items to fit within! A simple TV unit which is white in color should be the perfect counterpart to grey furniture as is seen in this image.
Neutral shades of cream and beige as well as a glimpse of the city is definitely contemporary and charming at the same time. The atmosphere is pleasant and alluring at the same time.
There's no such thing as too much wood as this next living room demonstrates. Wooden flooring and furniture ensure that the features of your home have a Scandinavian flair. Simple and charming- this wooden themed living room is here to stay!
Neutral shades can lie on the darker spectrum as well, with charcoal, olive, grey and stone decorating this living room in style. The wooden flooring complements the entire living room far too well making it not only appealing but also completely functional.
