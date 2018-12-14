Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 bedroom decoration trends for 2019 to inspire you

Linh Pham—homify Linh Pham—homify
Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

In any home, the master bedroom is a sanctuary, a retreat from the outside world. It makes sense to put the time and effort into making this room inviting and comfortable. Having an inspirational bedroom is one of the easiest ways to make yourself feel a lot more comfortable and at home, especially in a new living space. Today, in this ideabook, we begin to prepare the ground by discovering some of the most popular and significant decorative bedroom trends for 2018. Check them out to get inspired.

1. Tropical inspiration in the bedroom

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This green inspired design is a great way of adding bright decorative wallpaper into your bedroom decor. It creates a balmy, tropical inspired design that is tranquil and simple, while the poster bed, neutral color bed linens and plush pillows, along with the wooden floorboards and painted deep green ceiling painted adds an exotic element to the bedroom. It’s like you own private, tranquil paradise.

2. Neutral and delicate designs in the bedroom

The Bed, ArqRender ArqRender Modern style bedroom White
ArqRender

ArqRender
ArqRender
ArqRender

This natural wood and simple color bedroom is a fantastic choice if you would like to showcase an artistic flair. The canvasses add a personal touch of chic style to a room filled with natural wood and sensual textures. The large bed adds value to the relaxing and serene space, making it cozy and comfortable, especially when paired with all-white walls, ceiling and floor. It’s almost as if you're sleeping on a cloud!

3. The children's bedroom

Casa MAS, Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos
Saez Sanchez. Arquitectos

What better way to create a holistic and inspirational room for your child than by adding bold and colorful details to the walls? Go for a tidy design that has ample storage, as well as a defined study area. It is important to consider a theme or room design that will stand out, while also being tasteful and trendy, and adaptable to your child’s growing mind.

Here are some color schemes that you can incorporate into your bedroom.

4. The loft feeling right in the bedroom

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

Make use of the negatives in the design of the room to create a positive and comfortable bedroom. This means utilizing the cold, loft with a large empty space and high ceilings to your advantage. Create an industrial apartment design by painting the exposed beams and metal ceiling in all-white, while the darker accents and furniture is a fantastic choice to maintain balance in this urban dwelling

5. A bedroom for the romantics

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Classic style bedroom
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

There’s nothing quite like antique inspired furniture, luxurious textiles and rich colors to appeal to your romantic side in your bedroom. The interior designers of this beautiful bedroom, opted for a wooden poster bed, comfortable and cozy colors, as well as a fireplace that has been perfectly incorporated into the design, in order to create a regal atmosphere, while the hanging chandelier completes this inspired palatial design in lavish opulence.

6. Rusticity in the bedroom

Chalet Atamisque, Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Rustic style bedroom
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos

Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos

This grand bedroom is excellent mix of elegant design, as well as sensitivity to textures and colors. The walls are a luxurious and country-inspired terracotta tone, while the wooden aspects and stunning antique furniture adds an authentic touch. The incredible bathroom is a mixture of wood, glass and ceramics, maintaining an overall rustic appeal.


7. Some gorgeous greenery in the bedroom

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia BedroomBeds & headboards
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

Another sensational idea to create a more attractive and special bedroom design is by incorporating plants into the space. Plants are especially great to freshen the air and aid in better sleep, while also adding a fascinating burst of color. Complete the look with some striking lighting, unpainted wood and your room will look clean and contemporary.

8. Simple colors for the bedroom

Schlafen, Cocooninberlin Cocooninberlin Eclectic style bedroom
Cocooninberlin

Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin
Cocooninberlin

This simple and brightly-lit bedroom is absolutely gorgeous. The natural sunshine adds a spectacular effect to the dreamy and gorgeous design, while the chandelier and sheepskin rugs add a welcoming and warm effect, which is enhanced by the candlesticks, antique framed pictures as well as covered armchairs.

9. An enchanting bedroom

Casa Marino, ATV Arquitectos ATV Arquitectos Modern style bedroom
ATV Arquitectos

ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos
ATV Arquitectos

Wouldn’t you just love to wake up to a view such as this? The incredible forest surroundings is accentuated by the large windows create a dreamy, woodland escape that is enchanting and mesmerizing. While the natural wooden surroundings of the exterior are welcomed inside too neutral colors adding to the cozy effect of the bedroom decor.

For more inspiration, look here.

5 plants that shouldn’t be kept inside your home
Tell us what you think!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks