9 Ways to add life to your corridor using carpets

Are you wishing that you can redo your floors, but unfortunately renovations aren't in the budget? With something as simple as a carpet for the corridor or staircase, you don't have to! All you need to do is pay attention to the kind of carpet you pick up along with how it gels with the rest of your decor. From brightly-patterned carpets to Geo-prints there are a number of options for you to experiment with. When decorating the space in your house, corridors prove to be one of the most challenging areas, because they are not very spacious and do not have too much natural light. To transform them completely, in this book of ideas we show you 9 proposals to decorate your hall with carpets.



