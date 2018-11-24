Your browser is out-of-date.

22 staircase railing designs you never imagined (we bet they'll impress you)

Rachel Grossman—Homify Rachel Grossman—Homify
VIVIENDA CON UNA SOLA FACHADA Y TRES MEDIANERAS, M2ARQUITECTURA M2ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
It's no doubt that stairs have become an essential element of any home. The overall home decor can be accentuated with a luxury staircase as the centerpiece! Over the years, styles have changed and there has been an adaptation to modern tastes, but the underlying truth is that the importance of staircases hasn't faded. Of late, there is a paradigm shift towards staircase railings. While different factors contribute towards the beauty of a staircase, the railing is a deciding one. A well designed handrail is a must have and can light up the room in a blink of an eye! Here are 22 ideas that will steal your heart away!

1. Simple and solid staircase railings

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

A steel banister running along the length of the staircase is all you really need if you're looking to spruce up the space in your home. The reflective surface of the brown stairs is accentuated by the furniture chosen to accompany the stairway.

2. Glass surface steel railing

Klingkenberg, Frank Loor Architect Frank Loor Architect Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frank Loor Architect

Frank Loor Architect
Frank Loor Architect
Frank Loor Architect

Rather than opting for a single lined railing, you can go for a glass sheet such as this which runs vertically from top to bottom. You can add lighting to the area to bring out the best in your staircase. The play on colors really plays a role in this case!

3. A minimalist staircase railing

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This is a classic case of less is more. An all white staircase against a white background is simply completed with the addition of a black steel railing. Add in a simple glow and perhaps minimalist accessory such as a plan and you are left with quite the visual treat.

4. Floating stairs with vertical staircase railings

VIVIENDA CON UNA SOLA FACHADA Y TRES MEDIANERAS, M2ARQUITECTURA M2ARQUITECTURA Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
M2ARQUITECTURA

M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA
M2ARQUITECTURA

A 3-D staircase is never too much for any room now is it? Especially when it's topped off with vertical railings such as these. Planks of wood serve as the stairs while the vertical railings form the banisters for this wonderful staircase.

5. Geometric stylish staircase railings

UNA VILLA DE LUJO EN MORAIRA, Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs White
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo
Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo

The railings of the staircase don't have to be plain. You can go for patterned railings with geometric designs within or something more intrinsic depending on your liking. With a wooden banister to top it off, this staircase is simply beautiful.

6. An ultramodern staircase design

Casa E | 08023 architects, Simon Garcia | arqfoto Simon Garcia | arqfoto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Casa E | 08023 architects

Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

How about a staircase the looks like this? It is a modern play on elements that coherently work together giving rise to the bigger picture that is this marvel. Not only does it visually emulate a modern day escalator but also adds beauty to the area in which it is placed.


7. A unique design for the staircase railing

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who needs symmetrical staircase railings when you can have asymmetrical ones right? This staircase is elegant and graceful as it takes on blue and orange hues. At first glance it appears to look like orange ribbons wrapped around the railing!

8. Elegant lavish staircase railings

RESIDENCIA LOPEZ, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

A grandeur staircase is all but incomplete without the addition of the railings to match up to it. The wall of this stairway is lined with lights to bring life to each stair. The railings of the staircase are divided into two parts for a better effect.

9. A closed staircase

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vieyra Arquitectos

Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos
Vieyra Arquitectos

A covered staircase also works well in a modern home such as this. The casing lets you trace the entirety of the staircase in a single glance. The colors of coffee and chestnut are indeed the perfect pairing.

10. Light wooden staircase railings

homify Stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Simple designs such as this can make their way into your home if you so wish. The railings have been used as a show case. This is a clever idea if you find that space constrains you and you cannot accommodate a show case in your home.

11. Red handrail for the staircase

Residência Harmonia, Mauricio Arruda Design Mauricio Arruda Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mauricio Arruda Design

Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design
Mauricio Arruda Design

A fancy handrail can also add modernity to the area as is seen in this image. Not only is it simple, and chic, but also elegant. For a better effect be sure to pick out bright colors for the handrail. This takes focus away from small spaces.

12. Spotlights in the staircase railings

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

In order to add an edge to a regular staircase, you can line the railing with lights. This is helpful for outdoor staircases, particularly during the night or late evening. You can also add plants to the space beneath the staircase for a more complete look.

13. An artistic staircase railing

INTERIORISMO DE CHALET 2, Ines Benavides Ines Benavides Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ines Benavides

Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides
Ines Benavides

Another common staircase railing idea, is to make use of intrinsic art. The railings can be of any color though a preferred choice would be golden. The professional touch on this railing makes it the perfect addition to your living room.

14. Minimalist staircase railing

Departamento, AT103 AT103 Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
AT103

AT103
AT103
AT103

A railing is essentially a lines of metal that run along the entire staircase. What if you chose to up the ante with a single railing that traces your staircase? You will be left with a minimalist staircase that will make onlookers go wow.

15. Camuflate

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

No staircase ideabook is complete without this marvelous idea. Call it an ode to prehistoric times or an encapsulation of modern design- this is simply genius. With wooden shafts to form the entire staircase the stairs fall to the ground with utmost grace.

16. Iron tangle staircase railing

House 10, Opera s.r.l. Opera s.r.l. Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

A web of iron has been used as decor for this staircase. The stairs have been lined with lamps of the same such material to complete the overall look of this stairway. White stairs when combined with this iron web make for the complete picture.

17. A chic staircase railing

Квартира в Баку в скандинавском стиле, ILKIN GURBANOV Studio ILKIN GURBANOV Studio Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio
ILKIN GURBANOV Studio

This staircase emulates a spiral that has been twisted, but only just! Rustic white and black have been chosen to represent this stairway. To add to it, the space under the staircase is used up efficiently leaving no stone unturned!

18. Mesh staircase railing

Wnętra domu jednorodzinnego , Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna
Konrad Muraszkiewicz Pracownia Architektoniczna

Grille or mesh is also an effective material for staircase railings. This staircase however, makes use of an entire sheet that traces the border of each stair. For more inspiration, here is the ideal ideabook for you to browse through!

19. Iron plate staircase railing

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación Modern living room
Class Iluminación

Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación
Class Iluminación

An iron plate railing such as this does wonders for the living space. The iron plate as gaps within it that add an edge over all else. Complimenting the staircase with neutral hues of furniture will be the best bet, don't you think?

20. Geometric staircase railing

Casa unifamiliare, Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura
Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura

Spiral railings often speak for themselves, but if you're looking to capitalize on just that, you can opt for a geometric spiral railing. The addition of this makes it seem like the railing is lined with lace which runs all the way to the bottom.

21. Perfect for a musician

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Musical instrument,String instrument,String instrument,Plucked string instruments,String instrument accessory,Guitar accessory,Guitar,Wood,Musical instrument accessory,Folk instrument
Preetham Interior Designer

Guitar Staircase

Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

How about a themed staircase that depicts the musician within? The railings are simply used to represent the strings of a guitar while the wall is used to create the illusion of a guitar railing! The bottom of the staircase also hosts discs which represent a guitar.

22. Natural and rustic staircase railing

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
iSTUDIO Architecture

Brick House, Wada

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

Last, but definitely not the least is this rustic stairway. The spaces between the staircase make this brick walled staircase all the more beautiful.

Small spaces no longer have to stop you from restricting a staircase. Don't believe us? Check out this interesting ideabook.

Types of decorative tiles for walls from New Delhi homes
