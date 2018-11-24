22 staircase railing designs you never imagined (we bet they'll impress you)

It's no doubt that stairs have become an essential element of any home. The overall home decor can be accentuated with a luxury staircase as the centerpiece! Over the years, styles have changed and there has been an adaptation to modern tastes, but the underlying truth is that the importance of staircases hasn't faded. Of late, there is a paradigm shift towards staircase railings. While different factors contribute towards the beauty of a staircase, the railing is a deciding one. A well designed handrail is a must have and can light up the room in a blink of an eye! Here are 22 ideas that will steal your heart away!