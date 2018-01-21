10 mini gardens perfect for unused corners (and they look pretty)

Opening the doors of your home to mini gardens is never a bad idea, now is it? If you raised your eyebrows wondering where to place them, then worry not for homify has just the thing! Mini gardens can be constructed in almost no time at all with the simplest of all elements. The garden or outside space can be considered to be an extra room in your home. If you design your patio, garden or decked area well enough, you can enjoy the benefits all year around.

This article covers 10 inspiring miniature gardens that you can replicate in your homes.