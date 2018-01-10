Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of small kitchens to admire

Asha Bogenfuerst
Proyecto Cocina Optima+ Vanguardia Nebraska, Grupo Madea Grupo Madea KitchenBench tops Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
Loading admin actions …

Kitchens need a new makeover every now and then, and there's no harm in taking the time to see what kind of designs are trending in kitchens these days. This compilation of pictures from our professional interior design teams at homify are here to inspire you and help you make your home into the one you've always dreamed of. So let's check out these awesome small kitchens, shall we? 

1. Small but efficient

Breakfast counter Studio Stimulus Modern kitchen
Studio Stimulus

Breakfast counter

Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus
Studio Stimulus

Although small, it has its very own kitchen island, which is cleverly extended along the side walls outside the kitchen. 

2. Cosy with wood

Residential - Gamadia Road, Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Gamadia Road

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

It's super easy to make a small kitchen cosy—wood!

3. Let there be light!

Kitchen Ansari Architects Modern kitchen
Ansari Architects

Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Lighting can make a big difference to small kitchens, as you can see here. 

4. Colourful tiles

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Colourful tiles on the wall not only brightens up this kitchen but widens it up too. For more ideas and inspiration, check out modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen.

5. Calm colours

KItchenette The White Room Minimalist kitchen
The White Room

KItchenette

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

The lovely calm blue here adds a soothing touch to the hot kitchen. 

6. Modern rustic country style

Fabien Charuau - Recent Projects Fabien Charuau Photography Classic style kitchen
Fabien Charuau Photography

Fabien Charuau—Recent Projects

Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography
Fabien Charuau Photography

Exposed brick and a white-washed kitchen with country style cabinetry is what the hip folks these days like. 


7. Funky accents

Residência Vila Assunção - Santo André, Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda
Decolle Studio de Arquitetura Ltda

Bright yellow accents jazz up this elegant kitchen, creating an energetic environment, which is quite suitable for a kitchen. 

8. Sleek and discreet

Diseño y Equipamiento TORRE ESMERALDA - Punta del Este, Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

This kitchen just blends in with the rest of the home with the similar colour scheme. 

9. Large windows

DI - Cocina, Estudio .m
Estudio .m

Estudio .m
Estudio .m
Estudio .m

If you can, large windows will do a small kitchen a lot of justice. 

10. Little decorations

Trabajo para el estudio de Arquitectura LINK Inversiones., Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía
Sebastian Alcover—Fotografía

Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía
Sebastian Alcover—Fotografía
Sebastian Alcover - Fotografía

The kitchen is part of the home and should not be left out of in terms of decorating. Here are 10 easy and cheap kitchen decoration ideas.

11. Large kitchen island

cocinas, OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART

OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART
OLKAB CORART

Compared to the kitchen, this island is quite big, but it's actually an effective design for a small kitchen as everything is at arm's reach. 

12. Trendy stools

A modern kitchen refit Redesign Modern kitchen
Redesign

A modern kitchen refit

Redesign
Redesign
Redesign

Sometimes all you need is a little touch, like some chic stools and everything looks cool. 

12. Earthy tones

Apto. 42, minima design & architecture studio
minima design &amp; architecture studio

minima design & architecture studio
minima design &amp; architecture studio
minima design & architecture studio

Earthy tones are one of the most popular colour schemes for kitchens and will remain a trend for some time to come. 

12. Clean and white

PH Altozano, VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos

VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos
VODO Arquitectos

Clean and white is the minimalist dream of the perfect kitchen. 

13. Focal wall in the kitchen

Proyecto Cocina Optima+ Vanguardia Nebraska, Grupo Madea
Grupo Madea

Grupo Madea
Grupo Madea
Grupo Madea

Focal walls are common in living rooms and bedrooms, but when it comes to kitchens, people tend to leave them out. 

We hope you've been inspired by the designs here. For more ideas and tips, you can have a look at 7 small kitchens ideal for Indian homes.

Which small kitchen design do you like best? 


