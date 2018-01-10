15 pictures of small kitchens to admire

Kitchens need a new makeover every now and then, and there's no harm in taking the time to see what kind of designs are trending in kitchens these days. This compilation of pictures from our professional interior design teams at homify are here to inspire you and help you make your home into the one you've always dreamed of. So let's check out these awesome small kitchens, shall we?
Although small, it has its very own kitchen island, which is cleverly extended along the side walls outside the kitchen.
It's super easy to make a small kitchen cosy—wood!
Lighting can make a big difference to small kitchens, as you can see here.
Colourful tiles on the wall not only brightens up this kitchen but widens it up too. For more ideas and inspiration, check out modern tiles for a contemporary kitchen.
The lovely calm blue here adds a soothing touch to the hot kitchen.
Exposed brick and a white-washed kitchen with country style cabinetry is what the hip folks these days like.
Bright yellow accents jazz up this elegant kitchen, creating an energetic environment, which is quite suitable for a kitchen.
This kitchen just blends in with the rest of the home with the similar colour scheme.
If you can, large windows will do a small kitchen a lot of justice.
The kitchen is part of the home and should not be left out of in terms of decorating. Here are 10 easy and cheap kitchen decoration ideas.
Compared to the kitchen, this island is quite big, but it's actually an effective design for a small kitchen as everything is at arm's reach.
Sometimes all you need is a little touch, like some chic stools and everything looks cool.
Earthy tones are one of the most popular colour schemes for kitchens and will remain a trend for some time to come.
Clean and white is the minimalist dream of the perfect kitchen.
Focal walls are common in living rooms and bedrooms, but when it comes to kitchens, people tend to leave them out.
We hope you've been inspired by the designs here. For more ideas and tips, you can have a look at 7 small kitchens ideal for Indian homes.