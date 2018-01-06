2018 trends for building and designing a house

The new year is here, and with it the new trends in terms of fashion, technology and of course, architectural design and building. We hope to enlighten you about the latest trends in architecture when it comes to building and designing a house. Our compilation of pictures and ideas should be able to give you a clear idea of what is fashionable in 2018, in terms of architectural design.

We hope you will be inspired to try some of these exciting new ideas for the new year in your home. Remember, we also have lots of architects and interior designers on homify based in India that you can consult with. You can use our directory to find experts that are closes to your area. Good luck!