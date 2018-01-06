Your browser is out-of-date.

2018 trends for building and designing a house

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
The new year is here, and with it the new trends in terms of fashion, technology and of course, architectural design and building. We hope to enlighten you about the latest trends in architecture when it comes to building and designing a house. Our compilation of pictures and ideas should be able to give you a clear idea of what is fashionable in 2018, in terms of architectural design. 

We hope you will be inspired to try some of these exciting new ideas for the new year in your home. Remember, we also have lots of architects and interior designers on homify based in India that you can consult with. You can use our directory to find experts that are closes to your area. Good luck! 

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

1. Merge tradition and modernity

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern houses
Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

These days, people are more environmentally conscious and look for less harmful alternatives to inhabit the earth, damaging it as little as possible, and among those alternatives are some of the new trends in architecture: passive construction systems, functional architecture in small scale and traditional systems such as adobe or masonry, among others. However, technological progress also continues to grow, so it is important to be conscious of the handling of steel, glass and polycarbonate and the reuse of steel tanks for functional homes.

2. Save space

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO COLECTIVO CREATIVO Modern houses
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

One of the trends that has caused most furor and that will grow much more next year, is the design and construction of tiny homes, but with all the functions and amenities of a regular house.

This trend is based on saving space and resources, both economic, natural and industrial, impacting nature as little as possible, but also avoiding land tenure and ownership payments, giving the owner the freedom to locate himself in different places and to leave a minimal footprint in the environment.

For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at our article titled 'mobile homes.'

3. Steel is still going strong

양평 지음재 , 공감로하 건축사사무소 공감로하 건축사사무소 Modern houses
공감로하 건축사사무소

공감로하 건축사사무소
공감로하 건축사사무소
공감로하 건축사사무소

Building with steel is a common practice for years, but the trend now includes leaving it naked, combining its appearance with integral design, forming not only structures or parapets but complete volumes. The presence and strength of steel has a lot of structural and also aesthetic weight.

Cabaña Contenedor, EnTRE+ EnTRE+ Passive house
EnTRE+

EnTRE+
EnTRE+
EnTRE+

And steel deposits such as maritime or railway do not cease to amaze us, for the ease with which they can be adapted to create comfortable and functional homes.

4. Passive weather adaptation systems

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern houses
Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

An architectural design with a passive system consists of preventing the use of technologies that use energy, such as artificial light. They take into account aspects such as the climatic conditions of the area, orographic characteristics, vegetation, orientation, winds, level of heat or cold, rain and humidity, etc.


경남 사천시 전원주택, (주)그린홈예진 (주)그린홈예진 Modern kitchen
(주)그린홈예진

(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진
(주)그린홈예진

Considering all these conditions, the building must take advantage of them to create pleasant interior environments: sunning is used in certain areas and certain times; the height of the building prevents floods in rainy areas and can even collect water; natural lighting is used to the maximum, the orientation prevents overheating or cooling of the rest areas, etc.

5. Wood always

San Carlos Midcentury Modern Remodel, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern houses
Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Wood will never go out of fashion in architecture, but now the trend indicates that it can be used for very contemporary designs, leaving it apparent to give the appearance of warmth under very contemporary styles.

Passivhaus Bonn-Oberkassel, Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB Passive house Wood
Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB

Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB
Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB
Planquadrat-Architekten PartG mbB

You can even manage a design with passive systems and use wood. The result will be functional, comfortable and beautiful.

Here are 3 wooden cabins you can build on a tiny budget.

6. The return to the natural

Ibiza Campo - Guesthouse, Ibiza Interiors Ibiza Interiors Mediterranean style houses
Ibiza Interiors

Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors
Ibiza Interiors

Constructions with adobe, wooden structures with clay walls, or whitewashed masonry, are very old traditional systems that, despite not being endorsed by the regulations in some areas of the country, are appearing again in the architectural landscape to show us that there is nothing like the the natural.

CASA TERRACOTA, CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE Passive house Sandstone Orange
CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE

CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE
CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE
CUNA ARQUITECTURA INGENIERÍA SOSTENIBLE

The connection with the earth, the return to our roots, retaking its raw material again and covering ourselves with it is an ecological and practical alternative, as well as an economical one. If combined with passive construction systems, we can have a beautiful and very comfortable house.

7. Large openings and communication between spaces

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
21-arch GmbH

21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH

The open spaces also begin to take force. Terraces connected to the interior by means of large windows and interiors without walls, tell us of the need to connect with others and with our surroundings, under a halo of modernity that contemporary architecture provides us.

Modernes Traumhaus mit 1a-Aussicht, GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT Modern houses
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT
GIAN SALIS ARCHITEKT

The crystals, the use of polycarbonates to safely separate the interiors from the exteriors, the apparent concrete and its combination with natural elements such as wood or stone, mark the contemporary trend.

We also invite you to discover tips and ideas about: how to design neomodern architecture.

30 things you need in your home if you are over 30!
Which architectural design do you like best? 


