10 photos of beautiful bedrooms to inspire you this year

A fresh start feels more like it when our private space, the bedroom gets a little change too. Today, we've compiled a handful of fresh designs for 2018 from our professional design teams at homify. We hope that this will inspire you to create a new bedroom for the new year and have fun while doing it. Let's take a look, shall we?
Wooden blinds can be used to cover up the bedroom walls and give it a more cosy feel.
Sometimes luxury comes in small packages, like a simple footrest for the bed to make landings softer on the days when everything aches.
Any bedroom would look cool with a funky armchair like that, for sure.
If the rustic feel is your thing, then wooden beams on the ceiling could just create the perfect new bedroom for you.
The exposed brick wall and concrete ceiling give a contemporary edge to this urban chic bedroom.
Wall decals are a great way of adding little details to the walls of your bedroom, and they can easily be removed and changed too.
There's like nothing like the feeling of a snug rug under your feet as you get out of bed, and it adds a cosy feel to the whole bedroom as well.
Padded wall panels can add depth and texture to a bedroom, creating a new atmosphere.
Bedside tables are not only convenient but can give you more room for decoration as well.
We hope you've enjoyed the ideas here.