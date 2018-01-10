Your browser is out-of-date.

10 photos of beautiful bedrooms to inspire you this year

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
homify Modern style bedroom Green
A fresh start feels more like it when our private space, the bedroom gets a little change too. Today, we've compiled a handful of fresh designs for 2018 from our professional design teams at homify. We hope that this will inspire you to create a new bedroom for the new year and have fun while doing it. Let's take a look, shall we? 

1. Wooden blinds on the walls

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

Wooden blinds can be used to cover up the bedroom walls and give it a more cosy feel. 

2. A footrest for the bed

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern style bedroom
Taller Luis Esquinca

Sometimes luxury comes in small packages, like a simple footrest for the bed to make landings softer on the days when everything aches. 

3. Funky armchair

Departamento Jomap, DIN Interiorismo DIN Interiorismo Modern style bedroom
DIN Interiorismo

Any bedroom would look cool with a funky armchair like that, for sure. 

4. Wooden beams on the ceiling

homify Rustic style bedroom Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

If the rustic feel is your thing, then wooden beams on the ceiling could just create the perfect new bedroom for you. 

5. Urban chic

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom Bricks
GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS

The exposed brick wall and concrete ceiling give a contemporary edge to this urban chic bedroom.

6. Little details on the walls

LG, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern style bedroom
TAMEN arquitectura

Wall decals are a great way of adding little details to the walls of your bedroom, and they can easily be removed and changed too. 


7. Snug rug

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern style bedroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

There's like nothing like the feeling of a snug rug under your feet as you get out of bed, and it adds a cosy feel to the whole bedroom as well. 

Here are some other practical ideas: 5 ways to cool a hot bedroom.

8. Sleep like a king

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern style bedroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

Invest in quality pillows, mattress and other bedding materials you may require. Here are 6 things you should know before buying a mattress.

9. Padded wall panels

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern style bedroom
Línea Vertical

Padded wall panels can add depth and texture to a bedroom, creating a new atmosphere. 

10. Bedside tables

homify Modern style bedroom Green
homify

Bedside tables are not only convenient but can give you more room for decoration as well. 

We hope you've enjoyed the ideas here. For more inspiration, you can have a look at 8 Indian multifunctional bedrooms.

5 tricks to ward off negative energy from your home
Which bedroom design do you like best? 


