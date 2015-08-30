Your browser is out-of-date.

10 budget beds for your home

HOMIFY001
Residensial project, 4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
Beds are our best companions, be it hard, soft, small or king size, nothing is more relaxing than resting in one’s own bed. Even a short snooze becomes a energizing moment in a comfortable bed. With good and comfortable furniture in the house, one must ensure  the most comfortable bed as well. Why? Because the bed is one such place where a person spends all of the night sleeping in. Choosing the right kind of bed to suit your needs as well as ensuring a perfect blend of style and comfort is most important when purchasing an ideal bed for the house.

Foldable Beds

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
Needless to say, foldable beds are very comfortable to use especially in homes where space crunch is a big problem. Easily adjusted in any place these beds are also an absolutely stunning piece of furniture. These foldable beds are intelligently designed to use the available space efficiently.

Simple and Comfortable Beds

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living
These simple looking and comfortable beds designed by Dröm living are easy to maintain and render warmth to a bedroom. Made with very convenient design, there is simplicity in these beds that adds to the calmness and peace of mind at night. Have a beautiful and relaxed time of night laying on these comfortable bed styles. 

Check for some more modern bed designs here: Modern Beds and Headboards

Conventional Classic Beds

Ashford Castle - Ireland - Porte Italia Interiors, PORTE ITALIA INTERIORS
The very conventional beds teamed with soft cushions and bed covers make a very elegant design of beds. The very classy headboard design amalgamated with the ethnic designs on them makes them look stylish yet classic. 

Modern Pretty Beds

DREAM BED, OREL YATAK
These modern beds with beautiful designs and patterns of the headboard look absolutely pretty in the house. The use of fabric and other materials for the headboard gives a very rich feel to the bed making a comfortable head back as well. Together with the fluffy and easy mattress the cushions add to the beauty and comfort.

Wooden Rustic Beds

Sheesham Bed - Leela Export House
The best and the oldest way of making durable furniture is wood. These wooden beds are very durable, classy and easy furniture to maintain. They give a very raw and rustic look thereby enhancing the natural beauty of the room. The easy wooden beds can also have a wooden headboard with nice patterns and designs that make them easy to sit and take a backrest. Altogether, the wooden beds are chic and classy furniture.

Smaller Double Beds

Double bed 4D The Fourth Dimension Interior Studio
Small double beds come in various dimensions. They can also be custom made according to the choice of sizes. The smaller beds are more comfortable for they utilize the space efficiently yet serve the purpose. Easy to maintain, these beds look pretty and are a resourceful use of space and furniture.


Wrought Iron

Dormitorio, Arteforja jmc
The wrought Iron beds look very modern and stylish. The easy and beautiful patterns of the iron rod give them a classy furniture look. The wrought iron beds are lightweight, comfortable and easy to maintain furniture. These beds can be placed anywhere and teamed with the very soft cushions at the head of the bed, they are a very chic design. 

Inspired by the four poster beds? Check out the in trend and classy four poster beds here - Four Poster Beds

Bumper Bed for Kids

DORMITORIOS JUVENILES, MUEBLES DUERO
Beyond a second thought, all kids need space and fun. These bunker beds give them both in the vicinity of their own room. The bunker beds are an old yet very intelligent design of setting multiple beds in the room. Kids love to ride up the bed at night and it adds to the fun of having stairs in the room as well. The bunker beds also allow an efficient use of space and leave enough space for the kids to play around in the room. This serves both the purposes of having fun and efficient utilization of the space.

Wooden Headboard Beds

Dormitorios, Opiusly
The wooden headboard on the bed looks just as beautiful as can be. The headboards are as it is a very classic and easy design. A designed headboard adds to the beauty of the bed and also gives a comfortable head back to the user. One can actually sits on the bed and enjoy a cozy bed tea or breakfast. The traditional designs and patterns on them add to the elegance of the headboards.

Covered Shed Beds

Dormitorios, Opiusly
The covered beds render a very cozy and comfortable feel while sleeping. An old and conventional design, this kind of bed gives a very traditional and rustic look. Making the children feel safe and the older get a soothing sleep, these beds are an absolute beautiful design. Cover them up with beautiful cotton bedsheets and they are good to go. 

Indian bachelor apartment - must have items


