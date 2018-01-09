A stately residence of 8000sqft in Greater Noida

The architects at The Vrindavan Project bring you the detailed architectural plans of a large and beautiful home today. With an area of 8000sqft to utilise, this residence has been planned luxuriously to accommodate a big family. Surrounded by a lush garden, the plan shows how the house features big balconies, stylish arched ceilings and neat designs. The interiors are spacious, neatly furnished and the common area is open. Plenty of glass windows and doors ensure that the home gets lots of sunlight and fresh air. Read on to know more.
A green and lively garden surrounds the elegant mansion with its stylish lines, smart layout and asymmetrical look.
The approach and the entrance of this house are flanked by solid volumes on either side, so that they enjoy privacy and shade during summers. You can see how greens on the upstairs balcony and the planter to the left add brightness here.
From above, the gently arched ceilings of this mansion become apparent. They add lots of charm and uniqueness to the structure.
Glass windows set in neat wooden frames overlook a lush garden and bring in ample sunlight.
Sleek and neat lines define this part of the residence for a very modern look. The roofs at different levels look very stylish.
Large balconies on the first floor offer ample space for relaxation and sunbathing.
A large pond right near the entrance make for a serene picture here. People can rest here, admire nature and breathe in fresh air.
Neat furniture and a convenient layout make this living space very welcoming.
Since the living area merges seamlessly with the dining zone, the home looks open, airy and very bright.
Neat furniture, a sensible side bar and lots of space to move around are the highlights of this modern dining space.
The U-shaped open kitchen is fitted with smart shelves and cabinets for easy storage. Glass doors flood this area with sunlight during the day.
We love how the compact study has been positioned in the corner near a large glass window. This way, it gets ample light and makes for a refreshing work ambiance.
