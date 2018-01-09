Your browser is out-of-date.

A stately residence of 8000sqft in Greater Noida

Justwords Justwords
homify Bungalows
The architects at The Vrindavan Project bring you the detailed architectural plans of a large and beautiful home today. With an area of 8000sqft to utilise, this residence has been planned luxuriously to accommodate a big family. Surrounded by a lush garden, the plan shows how the house features big balconies, stylish arched ceilings and neat designs. The interiors are spacious, neatly furnished and the common area is open. Plenty of glass windows and doors ensure that the home gets lots of sunlight and fresh air. Read on to know more.

Beautiful view

homify Bungalows
A green and lively garden surrounds the elegant mansion with its stylish lines, smart layout and asymmetrical look.

Classy approach

homify Bungalows
The approach and the entrance of this house are flanked by solid volumes on either side, so that they enjoy privacy and shade during summers. You can see how greens on the upstairs balcony and the planter to the left add brightness here.

View from above

homify Bungalows
From above, the gently arched ceilings of this mansion become apparent. They add lots of charm and uniqueness to the structure.

Windows to outside

homify Bungalows
Glass windows set in neat wooden frames overlook a lush garden and bring in ample sunlight.

Modern lines

homify Bungalows
Sleek and neat lines define this part of the residence for a very modern look. The roofs at different levels look very stylish.

Spacious and airy balconies

homify Bungalows
Large balconies on the first floor offer ample space for relaxation and sunbathing.


Tranquil touch

homify Bungalows
A large pond right near the entrance make for a serene picture here. People can rest here, admire nature and breathe in fresh air.

Stylish living

homify Bungalows
Neat furniture and a convenient layout make this living space very welcoming.

Open layout

homify Bungalows
Since the living area merges seamlessly with the dining zone, the home looks open, airy and very bright.

Trendy dining

homify Bungalows
Neat furniture, a sensible side bar and lots of space to move around are the highlights of this modern dining space.

Smart kitchen

homify Bungalows
The U-shaped open kitchen is fitted with smart shelves and cabinets for easy storage. Glass doors flood this area with sunlight during the day.

Bright work nook

homify Bungalows
We love how the compact study has been positioned in the corner near a large glass window. This way, it gets ample light and makes for a refreshing work ambiance.

Read another story -A stylish and tranquil residence in Bangalore

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


