15 smart solutions to place the TV in living room

All the rooms in a house should be done in a manner that they have a comfortable and warm ambience. This is particularly applicable for rooms, where get together of family and friends take place and various kinds of activities are done. The living room is the perfect example in this regard. This is the reason that living rooms are designed in a special manner with the right kinds of materials, furniture and textures so that the best ambience can be created.

Along with the different items of décor which are there in a living room, there are many entertainment elements as well. The television screen is important in this regard. Mentioned below are 15 TV room designs, which are truly inspiring!