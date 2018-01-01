7 ideas to colour your home in 2018

We have come to the end of 2017 and it's time to take stock. The farewells are always accompanied by some nostalgia, for what could have been and was not, but there is always an excitement that comes with a new season. What will come next? How will the interiors be in 2018? What styles mark the most contemporary proposals? What is trendy in 2018?

In interior design and interior decoration there are no shortage of fashionable styles, so in this book of ideas we have added some chromatic trends for 2018. Want to know what the most popular colors will be? Join us, and find out for yourself!