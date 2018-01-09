Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 pictures of spectacular gardens (some look like they belong in a fairy tale)

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
​Landscaping ideas of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Mediterranean style houses
Loading admin actions …

Everyone dreams of a large house with a garden in which they can relax after a busy day, enjoying the greenery or taking a dip in the pool. However, some gardens are more than just a decorative or functional element. They are so beautiful that they transport you to paradise. We’ve put together this ideabook with 15 of the most magical gardens we have come across. Let’s have a look, shall we?

1. Aladdin’s garden

​Landscaping ideas of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Mediterranean style houses
Luxury Antonovich Design

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

This gorgeous garden looks like it belongs in a middle-eastern palace, with palm trees, fountains and large decorative urns. The cabana at the side is perfect for sitting and viewing the luxurious greenery all around.  Dreamy, isn’t it?

2. Lap of luxury

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

A narrow garden space should not restrict you from installing a pool. Take inspiration from this spectacular lap pool that sits perfectly in the limited width of the garden, in addition to complementing the luxuriousness of this modern home.

3. Dipping pool with a covered deck

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Rustic style balcony, veranda & terrace
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

If you can’t have a full-sized pool in the garden, a smaller one that is surrounded by greenery, and a covered deck on one side for sunbathing, is a perfect way to make the space look enchanting.

4. Countryside cosiness

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style balcony, veranda & terrace
ATTIK Design

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

This garden looks larger than life with its tall pillars and oversized planters. However, the choice of natural elements such as wood and cane on the chairs and table, and the patterned cushion covers, bring country-style charm to it.

5. Stairway to heaven

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Even indoor gardens can be mesmerising when they are well-designed, like this one with floating wooden stairs that seem to lead to the sky.

6. Wonderland

Солнечная поляна, Olesya Parkhomenko Olesya Parkhomenko Eclectic style conservatory
Olesya Parkhomenko

Olesya Parkhomenko
Olesya Parkhomenko
Olesya Parkhomenko

This eclectic design is reminiscent of the tea party in Alice in Wonderland. A quaint painted planter that doubles up as a table, cosy seating that wraps around the table with plants growing out of the armrest, and whimsical lights hanging down from the ceiling. It’s fantastic!!


7. In a cave

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern garden
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

When the surrounding landscape includes large rocky surfaces, take advantage of it to by creating a cave like setting with greenery and seating. It will be a perfect retreat to which you can escape at the end of the day.

8. Indoor desert

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

This minimalist design uses stones, bamboo and palm to create a desert-like setting. It’s an easy-to-maintain garden as it requires minimal care.

9. Enchanted forest

Apartamento Privado (Duplex) Zona do Lumiar/Lisboa - Portugal, LC Vertical Gardens LC Vertical Gardens Modern garden
LC Vertical Gardens

LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens
LC Vertical Gardens

With creative design, even a vertical garden can transform into a spectacular mini-forest. In this image, the charming wrought-iron staircase adds to the environment by appearing to travel up into the clouds.

10. Indoor beauty

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Some spaces can be magical because they allow you to connect with nature without having to step outdoors, like this bathroom that opens into an enclosed private garden.

11. Royal courtyard

homify Tropical style houses Bricks Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

Once again, the use of tall features, such as the pillars and plants, creates a setting that has a regal air. The seating area resembles a private courtyard where the Royals can relax.

12. Sculptural beauty

Casa de campo en Villas de Galindo, Alberto M. Saavedra Alberto M. Saavedra Rustic style garden
Alberto M. Saavedra

Alberto M. Saavedra
Alberto M. Saavedra
Alberto M. Saavedra

Even an ordinary garden can look special with the addition of a single whimsical feature. In this case, the sculptural palm makes the space memorable.

13. Mediterranean magic

Casa Horizonte 9, Mayúscula Arquitectos Mayúscula Arquitectos Eclectic style garden
Mayúscula Arquitectos

Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos
Mayúscula Arquitectos

This garden looks simple on the face of it, but take a closer look, and you will see that it has all the essentials – plants, trees, a water feature and seating. The beautiful tiled table and wrought-iron chairs are perfect for this Mediterranean-style house.

14. Rock pool

ESTANQUE-PH, RIVERA ARQUITECTOS RIVERA ARQUITECTOS Tropical style garden
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS
RIVERA ARQUITECTOS

Instead of a swimming pool, you can create a more natural-looking rock pool in the corner of your garden to bring a charming element to the space.

15. Private garden

homify Eclectic style garden Stone
homify

homify
homify
homify

With high walls bordering the lawn, this garden is the ultimate private space for relaxation. The use of stone on the wall as well as the floor enhances the connection with nature within the enclosed space.

A minimal and elegant home worth Rs. 25 lakhs in Surat
Which of these garden designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks