6 fascinating dressing tables

Whether you prefer to call it a vanity, chest of drawers, or simply a place to style up—the dressing table is a time-honoured, classic piece of bedroom furniture that no self-respecting boudoir can possibly do without. Since we have been writing so many tips on home decor, I thought it's about time to give you some tips on how to elegantly display that new long skirt, or that precious saree you just bought last weekend.
This bedroom is a class apart; a simple dressing table dressed in white laminate, with adjacent pull-out drawers to store accessories makes this design look so effortless and beautiful. We really like the warm lighting that creates a soothing glowing effect in this room.
Nothing is more elegant than a simple, well-hung displayed wardrobe in your bedroom. This wardrobe uses both metal and wood to create interesting suspension systems to bring in that very exquisite touch to your bedroom needs, making your clothing line stand out in style. Having small fold out fabric pockets are a good idea to store away scarfs and caps as well.
For the girl who doesn't want to experiment too much, this dressing table is just right. Classic, simple and bright. A classy silver mirror to adorn the wall and a few accessories to display your silverware is all that is necessary.
It's not often we come across a walk-in wardrobe like this one. This is purely for that extravagant girl, who has been given everything in life. Floor-to-ceiling racks for shoes and a ton for storage for clothing, the lucky owner of this space is truly living the life of a princess. If you are that lucky one, we think many of us would be truly jealous.
If you love DIY ideas and are in love with upcycling, this simple upcycled metal strip with LED inserts is simple and effective. It has slots to insert hangers and sunglasses and can me built up in just a couple hours time.
If you like to use colours with restarint, this dressing space will make you smile. A small chic dressing table with just one drawer. The dark grey colour and the sleek design gives the dressing table an ultra modern look.