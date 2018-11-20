What should my front door look like? (7 Feng Shui Ideas)

Feng Shui is essentially the system of laws that govern the spatial arrangement and orientation with regard to the flow of energy, or chi, the effects of which are taken into account when designing buildings and homes. The principles of Feng Shui are often thought to balance the flow of fresh pure energy into the house. The front door, or main door is considered very important in Feng Shui as the house gets it's chi through the front door. The stronger and healthier the influence, the better the quality of the energy for the inhabitants of the house. Adding strength to your front door could be as simple as repainting it to an auspicious color or perhaps ensuring a clear path to the door. Your front door should be made as inviting, welcoming, and attractive as possible! So how about you open your front door wide so as to let these wonderful ideas in?



