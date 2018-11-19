Older than 30? Here's what you need to get rid at home right now

Hitting the age of 30 might render you asunder from the comfort of your parent's house which means that adult life has just begun for you! Most people complain of having too much leading to a lack of space. Whether you've got a little or a lot more clutter than you would like at home, here is how you aim to streamline your Spring cleaning! Rather than aiming for an ultra minimalist approach, we are looking to make a concentrated effort to keeping only those things that you require at home. Drawing the line between what you need at home and what you don't is often a difficult task.This post aims to draw that line keeping all things that you do not need on the other side of it! From the kitchen to the garden, here's all you need to know.
You probably don't need a wall of fame at home displaying your accomplishments and the like, now do you? Keep things classy by opting for paintings or murals that suit your liking giving your guests a little insight on you!
Plastic chairs might make your garden seem a tad bit tacky, which is why you should get rid of them as soon as you possibly can. You could instead opt for lounge chairs that elevate the look of your garden.
No one likes having a messy home- this includes the kitchen, bathroom and just about any other room. Keep your kitchen neat and tidy by getting rid of all that you do not use or need- this leaves you with lesser number of things to clean, which is quite the bargain, don't you think?
The patio represents a perfectly good space that you can do quite a lot with. Rather than just leaving it as is, you could add a spot of greenery to it, or perhaps a nice relaxing chair that you can sit back and unwind in.
Make the most of the space available to you, no matter how small! With simple chairs and plants such as these you can create the perfect space. Compare this image to the previous one and see which one you prefer!
A living room that comes with the bare minimum translates to a missed opportunity, or so we think! Why leave the walls plain, lifeless and dull when you can transform it into the ideal living room for your friends and family?
Essentially an amalgamation of the aforementioned don'ts, this idea says it all! Add light, color and furniture that will make your home pop with energy creating a welcoming aura in the process.
Go for a classy look by firstly, keeping your kitchen and dining table neat and tidy. Following which, you can choose simple elements to bring out the best in your space. Doesn't this look like a professional setting?