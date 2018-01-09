A fashionable and cosy residence with home office in Raipur

The spacious residence we will explore today is a medley of multiple living spaces, a modular kitchen, a stylish staircase, comfy bedrooms and a trendy home office. Stylish furniture, premium materials, creative lighting and tasteful colours give each room a distinct personality. Situated in Raipur, this lavish residence is one of a kind. The interior designers and decorators at Interiorozal have done a spectacular job indeed.
This U-shaped kitchen is very easy to move around in and has smooth cabinets for stylish storage.
Stylish wooden furniture with soft upholstery in earthy hues makes this modern living room very inviting. The coffee table is simple yet classy.
By using textured wooden wall panels and indirect lighting, a very glamorous look has been achieved in the hallway. The stylish chairs look cosy too.
Neat granite steps and a wood and glass railing make this staircase an impressive one.
The rounded shape of the mezzanine balustrade and the wood and glass construction are very inspiring. The temple peeks from behind the railing and is a stylish curved room.
A neat grey sofa and a printed ottoman make for comfy seating in this casual living space.
Note how the space under the staircase has been used to build drawers for storage needs. The modern dining space also looks very cosy with its round table and mirror wall decor.
Floral prints on the upholstery as well as the wall panel on the left make this living space extremely charming.
This modern bedroom is full of wooden warmth and the reading nook made of sturdy cane is very fashionable as well.
The L-shaped wooden seat in this bedroom makes good use of the corner near the window, and is ideal for reading and relaxing.
Bright green and red paired with trendy furniture make the kids’ room very lively.
The partition between the home office and the rest of the house is a marvellous affair in wood and stencilled glass. The effect is elegant and unique.
Luxurious white sofas and a quirky black and yellow shelf make the office seating room very attractive.
This earthy-hued feature wall is a very creative rendition in the home office. With circular niches and sleek shelves built into it, the overall look has become extremely arresting.
