How do I extend my home on a budget (6 ideas to note)

If you're attempting to extend your house while cutting the cost of the extension, it's time to rethink your plans and extension design rather than your budget. There happen to be a number of ways in which you can shave a bit of money off various elements in your house without ruining the look of the space. This ideabook explores how you can save money on house extension costs and end up with a great result.

We here at homify want you to have enough left over to spend on pretty interior touches after the physical extension has been completed! In order to ensure your budget doesn’t get ripped to shreds, read on to find out how you can save money with your extension project.