A perfect living room shouldn’t have any of these mistakes

To be perfect, your living room should fit your lifestyle, habits, personality and preferences. However, there are limits to how much freedom you have when you decorate it. If you want to create a comfortable and functional space that represents you and presents an ideal environment for spending time with your family and friends, then you should consider certain aspects.

To help you with this, in today’s ideabook we tell you what not to do, instead of what to do. Join us as we take you on a tour.