8 images of wooden kitchen counter tops (that are smart and economical)

Eugenio C.—homify
Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura
Wooden kitchen countertops can very well be thought of as the cure for the cold of common stainless steel! After being eclipsed by showy stones such as marble and granite, as well as maintenance free engineered materials such as quartz and solid surfacing, natural wood countertops are seeing quite the comeback. The kitchen houses different decor and one of them is the kitchen top. For this, it is necessary to have an immaculate kitchen, where everything is in place to facilitate daily chores. Today we take a look at 8 smart and economical wooden kitchen counter tops that will leave you with a strong urge to reach out to the professionals at homify.

1. Laminated wooden in the kitchen

Projeto Apartamento Jardins MBD, Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Laminated wood is a wonderful addition to any kitchen. With a white kitchen top, you end up with contrasting colors. A nice hanging lamp should suffice to take this kitchen to a whole new level. Shelves as opposed to kitchen cabinets make this kitchen an all round winner!

2. A simple set up for the kitchen

Putmans Barn, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

Bamboo wood is an appealing element that brings out the best in the kitchen. The best part is that you no longer have to look to other elements as a means of decor. Open shelves in a small kitchen are a great idea if you do not have space or have rough edges such as this kitchen.

3. A kitchen inspired by the country side

Double storey extension for artist in Bishopston, Bristol, Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

If this kitchen doesn't ring of the iconic Country home take me home, then we don't know what will! Cyan painted walls bring about a warm, relaxing charm which is completed with the addition of a solid wooden worktop.

Here's what the professionals have to say!

4. A minimalist kitchen

The Scandinavian Kitchen, Papilio
Papilio
Papilio

A single walled kitchen works best for smaller homes or kitchens that double up as a dining area as well. A graphite oak kitchen top is really the hero of the area while the wooden cabinets are complemented with yellow cupboards.

For more on organized kitchens, here is the perfect ideabook.

5. An all white kitchen

Kitchen, A2studio
A2studio
A2studio

Keeping up the overall theme of this kitchen is the white kitchen top which is a wonderful idea in itself. To add an element of pop a yellow segment by the side has been incorporated. White knobs on the kitchen cabins complete this kitchen all too well.

6. A contemporary kitchen

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados
Helô Marques Associados

Beech is a good material when it comes to the selection of the kitchen top. It's lightweight and the color is not too overwhelming which makes it a good option when it comes to blending in with the overall theme of the kitchen.


7. Elements that blend perfectly well in the kitchen

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM, homify
homify
homify

To make your kitchen more attractive you can opt for different elements that can come together in perfect harmony. This kitchen makes use of blue cabins with silver knobs at the bottom with wooden open shelves at the top.

8. A wooden kitchen island

Self Interior_ 스튜디오, 바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오
바라다봄 스튜디오

An all wooden kitchen island is a statement in itself as this next kitchen demonstrates. It is functional and at the same time an interesting decor element.

For more inspiration, have a look at this ideabook that's brimming with ideas.

How to decorate a small bathroom
Which idea would you like to incorporate in your kitchen?


Discover home inspiration!

