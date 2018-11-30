Your browser is out-of-date.

22 ideas for placing your TV in a small room

Kiohde Hayai Kiohde Hayai
Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
Decorating the living room involves dealing with a television in one way or another! Most people see the TV as a focal point in the living room and having to compromise on the TV for the sake of furniture is a big no no! How and where do you mount your television? Especially when it comes to a small room, the solutions get trickier! We've come up with 22 great ways to make your media station sparkle. A small room isn't going to be a problem anymore, not after what we're about to show you! So, where should you put your TV? On a TV unit, wall or perhaps elsewhere?


1. Place the TV under a high wall shelf

Apartamento Vila Olímpia, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Modern media room
Helô Marques Associados

If you can't allocate a dedicated space for a cabinet or TV unit, here is the perfect idea. Place your TV directly on the wall such that the wall acts as a TV unit. You can have an arrangement of shelves on the wall where you can place vases, photo frames or show pieces of any kind.

2. A wall unit for the TV

Apartamento da Maria Rita, INÁ Arquitetura INÁ Arquitetura Minimalist media room
INÁ Arquitetura

Having a compact wall unit comes with perks of its own. Not only does it keep your sitting room well organized, but also adds to the aesthetics of the room. In order to fully utilize the wall unit, be sure to compartmentalize so that you can fit your favorite artifacts in it.

3. A dark wall to mount the TV on

Apartamento AF, Passo3 Arquitetura Passo3 Arquitetura Eclectic style media room
Passo3 Arquitetura

Small rooms might not be fully equipped to house a wall unit which is where we, at homify, have a neat little trick up our sleeves. Rather than splurge on a wall unit, you can simply go on to paint the wall a darker hue to create the illusion of one! Darker hues such as chestnut and brown should do the trick for you.

4. On a specially-made wall

Projeto Home Theater, Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Alkaa Arquitetos Associados Modern living room
Alkaa Arquitetos Associados

We've all heard of false ceilings to add a new dimension to a space, but false walls might not have received the traction it deserves! One look at this sitting area and you're bound to be wondering why! A simple layered false wall comes with the functionality of upholding your television set in addition to taking up almost no space at all. Not to forget, the lighting around it which is simply beautiful.

5. On a wooden feature wall

Home Theater Projeto Executado em 2012, D`Vita - Marcenaria D`Vita - Marcenaria Living roomTV stands & cabinets
D`Vita—Marcenaria

Another great idea for a small room is to mount the TV on a wooden feature wall. It's a fairly simple idea, though the execution plays a crucial role. For complete functionality occupying minimum space you can choose contrasting hues for the wooden wall and the furniture.

6. Hole in the wall anyone?

Casa Boa Vista , Triplex Arquitetura Triplex Arquitetura Country style media room
Triplex Arquitetura

Single themed wall units can't ever go wrong, especially when it's a case of this Argentinian blue. The fact that the color is not extensively used is an eye catcher in itself, completely shifting focus away from the fact that the wall unit is inbuilt within the wall.


7. An attempt at camouflage perhaps

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

Gallery walls are a must have in any modern design home. The best part of one is that there are no strict rules to adhere to and the more haphazard the arrangement, the better! You can place your television set on a gallery wall such as this and let bystanders decide what's TV and what's not!

8. Wallpaper for the TV

homify Modern media room
homify

Another neat little hack for a small sitting room is to make use of wallpaper for each wall. It's best if you go for wooden hued wallpaper as it creates the illusion of actual wooden walls. You can either go for a plain wall on which you can mount the TV or opt for decorations alongside.

9. On a TV stand

House Interiors, Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Innovate Interiors & Fabricators Asian style media room
Innovate Interiors &amp; Fabricators

House Interiors

The good old TV stand never really did go out of style, now, did it? With a simple yet elegant design you can have all the space you need in your sitting room. There are a number of different shapes and sizes that you can choose from, but be sure to pick one out on the lower end of the size spectrum.

10. TV mounted on concrete

Aimbere, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style media room
PM Arquitetura

You can also pick a concrete wall such as this that has a very sobering effect to it. To the wall you can add shelves and cabins to make it seem like a wall unit. Add in decor of the same color for the best results.

11. Similarly-sized wall art

CASA COR GOIÁS 2015, Larissa Maffra Larissa Maffra Industrial style media room
Larissa Maffra

Wall art, too has the ability to attract attention, thereby shifting focus from the size of the room. You can perhaps go with bright bold wall art that contrasts the decor and theme of your sitting area completely! Contrast at it's best, don't you think?

12. In between shelves

Apartamento AL, Haruf Arquitetura + Design Haruf Arquitetura + Design Modern media room
Haruf Arquitetura + Design

You can opt to place the television set in between shelves in a similar manner. This idea creates the assumption that the entire wall is a dedicated TV unit. When you do not have space for a wall unit this idea comes in handy. You can decorate it with your favorite showpieces for the best effect.

13. To one side of the room

Apartamento Le Parc I, Dauster Arquitetura Dauster Arquitetura Classic style media room
Dauster Arquitetura

Why have the TV take up the entire space of the wall unit/ wall you use to suspend it on? You can instead choose to place it on one end of the wall. The other can be decorated with vases, flowers, or just about anything that you like.

14. An innovative design for the wall

homify Minimalist media room MDF Wood effect
homify

Rather than having a dedicated wall unit for the television set, you can go for an interesting design such as this. Having asymmetrical shelves to store artifacts is a really good idea! Not only are the aesthetics of the room enhanced, but also, there is a shift in focus from the complete lack of a wall unit!

15. Suspended on the wall

Hazel Penthouse, Kamat & Rozario Architecture Kamat & Rozario Architecture Minimalist media room Property,Picture frame,Comfort,Ceiling fan,Wood,Interior design,Television,Couch,Houseplant,Flooring
Kamat &amp; Rozario Architecture

Hazel Penthouse

Have the TV suspended on a wall just all by itself and you'll be surprised at the complete lack of decor that is required! For the ultimate paradigm shift, you can have a book shelf or crockery unit to accompany the standalone TV.

16. On an upcycled storage unit

Casa Tatuí, Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura Modern media room
Flavio Vila Nova Arquitetura

It does not necessitate that you specifically have a TV unit or a wall unit for the TV set. You can instead, have a plain stand such as this which could have very well have been a bed stand or storage unit. You can add a well designed carpet to complete the room.

17. Spotlight for the best effect

Apartamento | Cobertura, Piacesi Arquitetos Piacesi Arquitetos Modern media room
Piacesi Arquitetos

Have the TV suspended on a plain old white wall. There is no need for a TV unit, though you could have a storage unit in support. If your sitting room comes with a false ceiling, then you can make use of the lighting to add an ice touch to the area.

18. The TV above a desk

Apartamento VA, Bastos & Duarte Bastos & Duarte Classic style media room
Bastos &amp; Duarte

Why just have a computer or laptop on a desk eh? Here's an idea that has a nice spin on the classic study table. You can have your TV suspended on the wall. For accompaniment you can simply used a striped background as is done in this case.

For more inspiration, look here!

19. On a ceramic wall of beauty

CASA PV59, RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern media room
RODRIGO FONSECA | ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

A ceramic wall adds a nice effect to the area as is demonstrated in this idea. You can pair it up with ceramic pieces for the complete effect. To add detailing to the room you can opt for lightly colored stripes on the surface of the wall.

20. Inset in the wall

Apartamento IC, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern media room
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Rather than have the TV unit take up space in your room that you do not have to spare, you can embed the TV within the wall as is seen in the image. Make use of a general colorful tone so that your room looks fun and beautiful at the same time.

21. In place of a wall panel

GRAN PARC VILA NOVA, GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN Classic style media room
GUSTAVO GARCIA ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

How about a panel within which you can embed your TV. It's an elegant and modern design that you cannot resist! Decorate the area with minimal decor such as a simple vase. The key is to not overpower the panel.

22. On a bright feature wall

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern media room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A bright feature wall comes with a charm that you cannot get enough of! Go bold with bright colors and see your sitting room transform!

Find inspiration right here, at homify!

Living room designs from Mumbai homes
Which one did you like best?


