22 ideas for placing your TV in a small room

Decorating the living room involves dealing with a television in one way or another! Most people see the TV as a focal point in the living room and having to compromise on the TV for the sake of furniture is a big no no! How and where do you mount your television? Especially when it comes to a small room, the solutions get trickier! We've come up with 22 great ways to make your media station sparkle. A small room isn't going to be a problem anymore, not after what we're about to show you! So, where should you put your TV? On a TV unit, wall or perhaps elsewhere?
If you can't allocate a dedicated space for a cabinet or TV unit, here is the perfect idea. Place your TV directly on the wall such that the wall acts as a TV unit. You can have an arrangement of shelves on the wall where you can place vases, photo frames or show pieces of any kind.
Having a compact wall unit comes with perks of its own. Not only does it keep your sitting room well organized, but also adds to the aesthetics of the room. In order to fully utilize the wall unit, be sure to compartmentalize so that you can fit your favorite artifacts in it.
Small rooms might not be fully equipped to house a wall unit which is where we, at homify, have a neat little trick up our sleeves. Rather than splurge on a wall unit, you can simply go on to paint the wall a darker hue to create the illusion of one! Darker hues such as chestnut and brown should do the trick for you.
We've all heard of false ceilings to add a new dimension to a space, but false walls might not have received the traction it deserves! One look at this sitting area and you're bound to be wondering why! A simple layered false wall comes with the functionality of upholding your television set in addition to taking up almost no space at all. Not to forget, the lighting around it which is simply beautiful.
Another great idea for a small room is to mount the TV on a wooden feature wall. It's a fairly simple idea, though the execution plays a crucial role. For complete functionality occupying minimum space you can choose contrasting hues for the wooden wall and the furniture.
Single themed wall units can't ever go wrong, especially when it's a case of this Argentinian blue. The fact that the color is not extensively used is an eye catcher in itself, completely shifting focus away from the fact that the wall unit is inbuilt within the wall.
Gallery walls are a must have in any modern design home. The best part of one is that there are no strict rules to adhere to and the more haphazard the arrangement, the better! You can place your television set on a gallery wall such as this and let bystanders decide what's TV and what's not!
Another neat little hack for a small sitting room is to make use of wallpaper for each wall. It's best if you go for wooden hued wallpaper as it creates the illusion of actual wooden walls. You can either go for a plain wall on which you can mount the TV or opt for decorations alongside.
The good old TV stand never really did go out of style, now, did it? With a simple yet elegant design you can have all the space you need in your sitting room. There are a number of different shapes and sizes that you can choose from, but be sure to pick one out on the lower end of the size spectrum.
You can also pick a concrete wall such as this that has a very sobering effect to it. To the wall you can add shelves and cabins to make it seem like a wall unit. Add in decor of the same color for the best results.
Wall art, too has the ability to attract attention, thereby shifting focus from the size of the room. You can perhaps go with bright bold wall art that contrasts the decor and theme of your sitting area completely! Contrast at it's best, don't you think?
You can opt to place the television set in between shelves in a similar manner. This idea creates the assumption that the entire wall is a dedicated TV unit. When you do not have space for a wall unit this idea comes in handy. You can decorate it with your favorite showpieces for the best effect.
Why have the TV take up the entire space of the wall unit/ wall you use to suspend it on? You can instead choose to place it on one end of the wall. The other can be decorated with vases, flowers, or just about anything that you like.
Rather than having a dedicated wall unit for the television set, you can go for an interesting design such as this. Having asymmetrical shelves to store artifacts is a really good idea! Not only are the aesthetics of the room enhanced, but also, there is a shift in focus from the complete lack of a wall unit!
Have the TV suspended on a wall just all by itself and you'll be surprised at the complete lack of decor that is required! For the ultimate paradigm shift, you can have a book shelf or crockery unit to accompany the standalone TV.
It does not necessitate that you specifically have a TV unit or a wall unit for the TV set. You can instead, have a plain stand such as this which could have very well have been a bed stand or storage unit. You can add a well designed carpet to complete the room.
Have the TV suspended on a plain old white wall. There is no need for a TV unit, though you could have a storage unit in support. If your sitting room comes with a false ceiling, then you can make use of the lighting to add an ice touch to the area.
Why just have a computer or laptop on a desk eh? Here's an idea that has a nice spin on the classic study table. You can have your TV suspended on the wall. For accompaniment you can simply used a striped background as is done in this case.
A ceramic wall adds a nice effect to the area as is demonstrated in this idea. You can pair it up with ceramic pieces for the complete effect. To add detailing to the room you can opt for lightly colored stripes on the surface of the wall.
Rather than have the TV unit take up space in your room that you do not have to spare, you can embed the TV within the wall as is seen in the image. Make use of a general colorful tone so that your room looks fun and beautiful at the same time.
How about a panel within which you can embed your TV. It's an elegant and modern design that you cannot resist! Decorate the area with minimal decor such as a simple vase. The key is to not overpower the panel.
A bright feature wall comes with a charm that you cannot get enough of! Go bold with bright colors and see your sitting room transform!
