22 ideas for placing your TV in a small room

Decorating the living room involves dealing with a television in one way or another! Most people see the TV as a focal point in the living room and having to compromise on the TV for the sake of furniture is a big no no! How and where do you mount your television? Especially when it comes to a small room, the solutions get trickier! We've come up with 22 great ways to make your media station sparkle. A small room isn't going to be a problem anymore, not after what we're about to show you! So, where should you put your TV? On a TV unit, wall or perhaps elsewhere?



