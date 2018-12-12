Are you making these design mistakes in your kitchen?

The kitchen is considered to be the heart of the home. It's where you cook, eat, entertain and spend time with your family which is why it is important to get the design right, right away! There are a number of pitfalls you need to avoid if you're looking to save time, money and stress during a kitchen renovation. Watch out for these common design mistakes in your kitchen and be sure to rectify them right away if you're as guilty as charged!
The kitchen is firstly a practical space, but that in no way means that you leave the styling and design of the kitchen out of the picture. White cabinets and walls are fairly easy to live with, but they can feel a but flat and clinical especially when you use stainless steel appliances. Be sure to make a statement with eye catching handles or a patterned tile floor.
Anyone who has worked on a worktop of the wrong height can vouch for the fact that it's a frustrating experience altogether. Too low- and you're left crouching down. Too high, and you're unable to comfortably reach it. The standard height is about 90 cm, though you can tailor this within a range of 87 to 100 cm depending on your needs.
Sleek knob handles add a certain charm to the area which might look smart, but are of no use when you are trying to yank open a stiff fridge or dishwasher door with wet hands! Reserve dainty handles for standard cupboards and install pull handles that you can get your fingers on with ease. Be sure to seek professional help when you are deciding on the design of the kitchen.
The kitchen is one room where you can never have too much storage. A common mistake is to miscalculate how much space you require. To avoid this make an inventory of everything you want to store in your kitchen- this has to be a comprehensive one covering the minutest detail, right from pasta jars to perhaps a bread maker! Allocate space for each of these possibilities before planning your kitchen.
Picking the wrong material for the kitchen is one of the worst mistakes you can make, especially if it's using dark colored wood for a small kitchen. Some materials look great when they are first installed, but they don't stay that way if you don't take care of them. This is true of floors and worktops which bear the brunt of spills. It is best to go for quartz counter tops as opposed to marble which stains easily.
Unless you have a utility room in place, there's a good chance that your boiler has to go in the kitchen. Boilers can be easy to overlook when you are planning the layout of your kitchen. They happen to be bulky and ugly, which is why you need to find as elegant a solution as possible to hide yours away, while making sure it’s still accessible for maintenance. A good idea would be to opt for a fitted cupboard, ideally located on an exterior wall.