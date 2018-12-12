Are you making these design mistakes in your kitchen?

Anyone who has worked on a worktop of the wrong height can vouch for the fact that it's a frustrating experience altogether. Too low- and you're left crouching down. Too high, and you're unable to comfortably reach it. The standard height is about 90 cm, though you can tailor this within a range of 87 to 100 cm depending on your needs.

For storage solutions for a small kitchen, give this ideabook a read.